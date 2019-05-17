How to Watch Raptors vs Bucks Game 2 Online for Free

You can watch the Raptors vs Bucks Game 2 online without cable via a free trial of FuboTV right here. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

The Milwaukee Bucks will again host the Toronto Raptors at the Fiserv Forum for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on Friday.

Raptors vs Bucks Game 2 Preview

The Bucks trailed by 10 late in the third quarter of Game 1, but dominated the fourth period 32-17 for a 108-100 victory.

“I think it speaks a little bit to the character of the group,” Milwaukee head coach Mike Budenholzer said, according to the Associated Press. “They just stick with it. I think it’s become a little bit of a theme in the playoffs: I think eventually, hopefully, we feel like if we stick with what we’re doing good things will happen for us.”

Center Brook Lopez led the Bucks with 29 points — more than he scored in five games against the Boston Celtics in the previous round — including 13 in the final period.

“I think we did a great job of just sticking with what we’ve been doing all postseason long,” Lopez said, according to ESPN. “Shots didn’t go in early, but we did a great job of grinding it out, played great defense and just stuck with it. Then things started going our way.”

Lopez shot 12-of-21 from the field and 4-of-11 from deep. He added 11 rebounds and blocked four shots, anchoring a defense that held Toronto to 9-of-17 shooting at the rim — a paltry percentage on limited attempts.

Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo added 24 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, three blocks, and a pair of steals.

“You can bring your defense every night, and that’s what we expect,” Budenholzer said, per ESPN. “There are going to be nights when you don’t make shots, and you’ve got to just continue to do well or give it defensively. If you do that, you maybe can break through and find a way to win on a night when you really don’t shoot very well offensively or play that well offensively.”

Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry scored 31 and 30, respectively, for the Raptors, but their teammates shot a meager 14-of-51 (27.5 percent) from the field for 39 points.

Lowry had 14 in the fourth, but no other Raptor hit a field goal in the final period.

“Fourth quarter killed us, 32-17,” the point guard said, per AP. “They outplayed us in that fourth quarter. They got a little bit more aggressive. They made some big shots, made some big plays. It sucks when you lose like that. But we had our chance and we’ve got to learn from it.”

As a team, Toronto shot 5-of-22 in the decisive quarter.

“We gave ourselves a chance to win on the road in an Eastern Conference final,” Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said, per AP. “And it didn’t turn out.”