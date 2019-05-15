‘Riverdale’ Season 3 Finale Live Stream: How To Watch Online for Free

The Season 3 finale of Riverdale airs tonight on The CW at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) The episode is called Chapter Fifty-Seven: Survive the Night. After some of the big plot twists that happened last week, you’ll likely want to watch the finale live so you aren’t spoiled on a thing.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the CW on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

The CW (live in select markets) is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CW on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes CW (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CW on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers several different channel packages, all of which include the CW (available live in select markets). You can start a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR.

‘Riverdale’ Finale Preview

Here are some clips for the finale tonight:

In the preview Archie says, “you’re nuts,” but a lot of fans are saying that about the writers because of how crazy things have gotten lately. Here are some spoilers from last week’s episode and minor spoilers for plots you’ll see tonight.

We discovered that Jason Blossom might still be alive, somehow, and the Gargoyle King. Some still think it’s a big trick, kind of like Polly was pretending to be Dark Betty. It’s tough to imagine that the real Jason would put his sister Cheryl in any kind of danger.

Meanwhile, Betty’s dad Hal Cooper really is still alive and the crazed Black Hood again. But this time rather than being smart about his murder sprees, he’s just trying to kill Betty, pretty much.

Hiram is still the big bad and was just arrested after Veronic set him up, and he’s vowing revenge. Veronica rejected Archie, who was developing feelings for her again. Betty and Jughead are still going strong though.

For the finale, it looks like Archie, Veronica, Betty, and Jughead were invited to meet with the Gargoyle King. Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Decider that part of the finale is a version of Most Dangerous Game, where the characters are hunted in the woods. They originally hoped to do this in episode 5 of the season but had to delay.

Oh yeah, and we learned that The Farm is harvesting organs. Remember when the show’s biggest controversy was whether Archie was going to play football or be a musician? That was a long time ago.

The show’s already been renewed for Season 4 and that is great news. The news was announced by The CW at the beginning of 2019.