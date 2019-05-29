How to Watch NBC’s ‘Songland’ Premiere Online

A new reality competition show premieres on NBC, on May 28, 2019, from 10 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 9 – 10 p.m. CT. The show is titled Songland and gives songwriters the opportunity to get big artists to sing their songs. The show will air on Tuesday nights, after America’s Got Talent, until July 2, 2019. Then, it will go on a brief hiatus, returning Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, airing each week until September 11, 2019. For those who want to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription or login info, there are still options watching Songland as it airs.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

NBC (live in most markets) is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes NBC (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include NBC (live in most markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Sling TV

NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Ryan Tedder, who is on the judges’ panel for Songland, recently dished to NPR about what they look for on the show and where music is today. Tedder said, “If a guy working in the mailroom of Sony comes across the next Beyoncé, he gets more notoriety for discovering that artist than the songwriter that writes the song that becomes that artist’s hit. Not only are we on the bottom of the food chain, the way the payment structure is set up, we get paid the least. And with streaming, that income has dropped drastically.”

He continued, “You can be fifth place on the Voice and still be more famous than the most famous songwriter. It’s time for songwriters to have a voice. We will be a lot harder to ignore once we do.”

The producers appearing on the show as judges for the season are producers Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally. Other producers on the show include Audrey Morrissey, Ivan Dudynsky, Dave Stewart, Chad Hines, Adam Levine, and Josh Gummersall.

As for the celebrity musical guests, those participating include:

Jonas Brothers

John Legend

Meghan Trainor

Macklemore

Charlie Puth

Kelsea Ballerini

will.i.am

OneRepublic

Aloe Blacc

Old Dominion

Leona Lewis