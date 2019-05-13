How to Watch West Indies vs Bangladesh Cricket in US

The Bangladesh and West Indies cricket teams will meet at The Village in Malahide in the fifth ODI of the Ireland Tri-Nation Series on Monday.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Preview

These sides met in the second ODI of the Tri-Nation Series, when Bangladesh raced to 264 for two to best the Windies’ 261 for nine.

Tamim Iqbar was the high man among the Tigers’ batsman, going for 80 off 116 balls.

He praised the play of his opening partner Soumya Sarkar, who hit 73 off 68 deliveries, striking nine fours and a six.

“It was very important,” Tamim said, according to The Daily Star. “If you look at my innings, at one time I was stuck on five for 10 to 15 deliveries. I was playing some beautiful shots but they were going to the fielders. If the batsman at the other end was doing something similar, then either of us would have had to throw our wicket away.”

Tamim and Soumya’s 144-run partnership set a team record for the highest-scoring opening stand outside of Bangladesh. It’s also the Tigers’ biggest opening tandem against the Windies in ODIs.

“The way [Soumya] batted took a lot of pressure out of me,” Tamim added, per The Daily Star. “The way he batted, he helped me more than I could when I was playing my innings.”

The Tigers’ next match — the third ODI, against the hosts — was washed out by rain.

In the fourth ODI, the Windies topped Ireland for a second time, catching the hosts’ 327 for five with 331 for five.

Sunil Ambris struck 148 off 126 balls to lead the Windies to victory.

“I can’t explain how I’m feeling, to be honest,” the 26-year-old said, according to the official International Cricket Council website. “It’s out of this world. It’s something that I’ve been working towards, something that I wanted to achieve. This is probably the best I’ve batted in international cricket. I haven’t played much games…once I got in, tried to carry it as deep as possible.”

He added: “I started very fluent, so I wasn’t bogged down, it was easy for me. I got boundaries on the up. I was always going at more than a run-a-ball, so it wasn’t the hardest of innings.

“I don’t usually bat at the top, but I saw it as a good opportunity to get a big score. In this setup, I was slated to bat at seven, so I said to myself ‘instead of seven, I’ll open.'”

Ambris isn’t currently on his side’s roster for the upcoming Cricket World Cup, but rosters aren’t locked in until May 23.

“That performance should keep my name there,” Ambris said, per the ICC website. “… Basically, let the selectors know that I’m still there and still scoring runs. As a professional cricketer, I always like to work hard.”