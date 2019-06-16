Mississippi State vs Auburn CWS Live Stream: How to Watch Online

You can watch a live stream of Mississippi State vs Auburn and all CWS games via a free trial of PlayStation Vue right here. More information about PS Vue and other live stream options can be found below

Mississippi State vs Auburn CWS Preview

The Tigers (54-11) bested the North Carolina Tar Heels in three games in the super regionals to reach their fifth College World Series and first since 1997.

They kicked off the decisive third game by hanging 13 runs on four UNC pitchers in the top of the first en route to a 14-7 victory.

“I’m proud of every player that’s ever put on an Auburn uniform,” fourth-year Auburn head coach Butch Thompson said, according to The Auburn Plainsman. “A special group of guys who hung in there like crazy and I’m proud of them.”

Every Tiger hitter in the lineup reached base at least once in the first frame.

“We knew we had to be locked in, we were trying to score first,” Tigers outfielder Judd Ward said, per The Auburn Plainsman. “The pitcher was a little wild and we were very patient, and got things going.”

The sophomore hit the team’s lone first-inning extra-base hit, crushing a three-run home run to make it 8-0. He finished the day 3-of-5 with a walk and two runs scored.

Junior first baseman Rankin Woley went 3-of-6 with a pair of RBI and sophomore third baseman Edouard Julien drove in three, going 3-of-5.

“We were sitting there at the hotel last night, on the bus today, saying, ‘Let’s swing it. Let’s score first,'” Woley said, per The Auburn Plainsman. “We put up 13. We didn’t want to stop because we knew they’re a great hitting team and they could come back at any point. I’m just so happy. This is awesome.”

The Bulldogs (51-13) are competing in their 11th College World Series. Their best result came in 2013, when they fell to the UCLA Bruins in the finals.

Left-handed ace Brandon Small has 168 strikeouts on the year, the best mark in Division I. The redshirt junior’s 1.76 ERA ranks 10th.

Small, whom the Milwaukee Brewers selected with the 28th overall pick of the 2019 MLB draft, logged six shutout innings and got the decision in the first game of the Bulldogs’ sweep of the Stanford Cardinal in the super regionals.

“I was embracing it,” Small said of pitching his last game at Dudy Noble Field, according to The Reflector. “I looked up at the crowd and just listened to it one last time. It was a really special moment. I don’t think it has really sunk in yet that this was my last time doing it here. I have been here for so long and pitched so many times in front of that crowd. It doesn’t seem real that it is over.”