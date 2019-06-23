BET Awards 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch the Full Show Online

The 2019 BET Awards airs tonight from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles California. It broadcasts on multiple channels, starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The show can be seen on the BET television channel or the “Live TV” function on the BET network’s website but the full show will air on other networks as well, according to Billboard. The other channels that the show is on tonight include BET HER, VH1, MTV, MTV 2, MTV Classic, and Logo. But, you don’t need to have one of these channels or even a cable subscription to watch the awards as it airs live.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of BET on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

The host of tonight’s show is Regina Hall, who many know from Girls Trip and Black Monday. According to BET, previous hosts of the show have included stars such as Jamie Foxx, Tracee Ellis Ross, Anthony Anderson, Mo’Nique, Chris Rock, and Leslie Jones. Ahead of the show, Hall told Hollywood Life that she was nervous about her big hosting gig. Hall revealed, “Everything just has to come together, so I think probably the fact that it’s live, there’s not like wait, cut, can we just reshoot that? So, probably the live aspect of the show has got me most nervous … But it’s like that for me even with shooting, before shooting is when you are the most nervous. When you actually go on set and you actually start working it all goes away.” Hall said that what’s made her the most anxious is the fact that she has never done a live event before this opportunity.

Cardi B leads the nominations with a total of seven and Drake has five to his name this year. Cardi B will also be performing. She will take the stage, as will artists including Migos, Lil Nas X, Meek Mill, James Funk of Rare Essence, Fantasia, DaBaby, Lil Baby, H.E.R., Lizzo, Jeremih, Kirk Franklin, Erica Campbell, Kelly Price Billy Ray Cyrus, Lizzo, Mustard, City Girls’ Yung Miami, Lucky Daye, and Kiana Ledé, and Jonathan McReynolds, as reported by Deadline.

Some of the major awards being handed out tonight are going to big names like Mary J. Blige and Tyler Perry. Nipsey Hussle will be honored posthumously with the Humanitarian Award. Meanwhile, Blige will get the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award and Perry will receive the Ultimate Icon Award.

Often, awards shows run over in time, which may make one wonder how long tonight’s BET Awards is set to air? The show is slated for 8 – 11:30 p.m. ET.