Brazil vs Venezuela Live Stream: How to Watch Copa America in US

Copa America host nation Brazil will take on Venezuela at Itaipava Arena Fonte Nova in Bahia on Tuesday.

In the US, the match is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET

Brazil vs Venezuela Preview

Brazil’s supporters booed the team as the Selecao went into the locker room following a scoreless first half in their tournament opener, against Bolivia.

“We felt it! Young lads feel it. The coach feels it,” Brazil manager Tite said, according to Goal.com.

“Having been at big clubs, when you sometimes don’t produce, then don’t expect the fans to understand. They will boo.

“When you pass the ball along the back, from full back to central defender to goalkeeper, the first thing you hear is BOOOOOOO!

“We need to understand. If we get forward and create chances then they will applaud.”

Attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho responded with a pair of tallies in the first eight minutes of the second half, first from the penalty spot, then from the mouth of the net, where he headed home a short aerial cross from forward Roberto Firmino.

Brazilian forward Everton Soares pounded home a beautiful strike from outside the box in the 85th minute for the finishing touch on a 3-0 victory at Sao Paulo’s Estadio do Morumbi.

“This is normal in Sao Paulo, there are lot of fans of clubs so it’s always complicated playing here, but we showed personality,” Brazil defender and captain Dani Alves said, per Goal.com.

“There was even a moment when Tite shouted and you could hear it out on the pitch.

“It’s different in Bahia. People miss the Brazil team, and the energy that we bring. For sure, things will be more animated than here.”

Brazil out-shot their opponents 20-5, and put five of those attempts on net to Bolivia’s one.

The Selecao are playing without star forward Neymar, who injured his ankle in a 2-0 friendly victory over Qatar on June 5.

“I believe that every time we come to the national team, we wear this shirt, we have to prove it, regardless of whether or not Neymar is there, we have to prove it because we represent a historical team, very respected worldwide,” Alves said Sunday, per Goal.com.

“But when you have an extra, like Ney, you become a little stronger. But you do not weaken without it, you only increase your qualities, you increase your power, but you do not diminish without him.”

After the first round of matches, Brazil sit alone atop Group A, as Venezuela and Peru played to a draw on Saturday, despite La Vinotinto’s losing defender Luis Mago to a red card in the 75th minute.

Each side put five shots on net, and the Peruvians had a pair of strikes wiped away by VAR.

“We are a bit upset because we think we deserved to win,” Peru’s captain Paulo Guerrero said, according to Reuters. “We just couldn’t find the last ball.

“We did what we could. All we lacked was a goal.”