How to Watch Ellie Goulding’s GMA Concert Online

Ellie Goulding on ‘Good Morning America’ Preview

TOMORROW: @elliegoulding is kicking off our party in the Park! Tune in to see her perform LIVE on @GMA! #EllieGouldingOnGMA pic.twitter.com/iQMgXjhEvb — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 13, 2019

Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series kicked off on May 15 with a special show from the international sensation BTS. Every Friday through August 30, GMA will feature performances by music’s top artists, taped live in New York City’s Central Park.

GMA announced its 2019 lineup for their Summer Concert Series at the end of May; it includes top recording artists such as Chance the Rapper, Keith Urban, Pitbull, Adam Lambert, Hozier, Ciara, Bastille, Lady Antebellum, and French Montana. Goulding is their fifth performer of the summer season, following last Friday’s June 7 concert by Alessia Cara. Next week’s performer is Bastille.

Ahead of Ellie Goulding’s performance on GMA, the morning show shared a video teasing her performance for their “It’s gonna be a party in the park! Who’s ready for #EllieGouldingOnGMA TOMORROW?!” The concert is presented by Kings Hawaiian.

On May 31, Goulding released her latest single, “Sixteen,” remixed by 99 Souls. Fans should look for Goulding to perform her newest hit during the Summer Concert Series. According to Capital FM, when she performed at the Summertime Ball last week, she performed “Sixteen,” as well as her longtime radio hits “Close to Me,” “I Need Your Love,” and “Love Me Like You Do.”

For Ellie Goulding fans who are local to New York City, the concert can be enjoyed in-person in Central Park. If you are interested and able to watch Goulding’s GMA Summer Concert Series show on June 14, Good Morning America recommends that viewers arrive at Rumsey Playfield at 6am. The entrance to the concert venue can be accessed at 72nd Street and 5th Avenue.

Tune in to Good Morning America, every morning at 7/6c on ABC.