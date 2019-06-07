France vs South Korea Live Stream: How to Watch Women’s World Cup in US

Host nation France will open the 2019 Women’s World Cup against South Korea on Friday at Parc des Princes in Paris.

France vs South Korea Women’s World Cup Preview

France will become the sixth nation to host a Women’s World Cup. The United States and China have each hosted twice, and Sweden, Germany, and Canada have held the tournament once apiece.

Support for women’s soccer is growing in France, which features arguably the world’s best club team, Lyon. For the first time, the nation’s leading free-to-air network, TF1, will show France’s World Cup games and all the tournament’s final rounds.

“Our team has a good level,” French midfielder Élise Bussaglia said, according to The New York Times. “And for sure it makes us feel great to know that our federation is putting something in place to promote women’s soccer and that we’ll have a national network like TF1 broadcasting our games. All that is positive. But now we have to come through in the World Cup. Our national team is lacking that big title.”

Though the United States won the last World Cup, in 2015, American midfielder Megan Rapinoe deemed France this year’s favorite.

“I don’t say that to play mind games,” Rapinoe said, according to ESPN. “They’re a fantastic team. They’re home. They’re going to have, obviously, a home crowd with them every time. We felt that in the last World Cup, even though it was in Canada, it felt like a home World Cup for us. In some of those tighter games, that was definitely a big boost for us.

“For me, I consider them the favorites and I feel like all the pressure is on them.”

She added: “I still back us over anyone, of course. But I just think they have such a strong squad, and obviously it being a home World Cup just adds that little bit to them.

“I don’t know if anyone else would consider them the favorite. I don’t even know what they say about it. They’re probably trying to deflect a lot of the pressure off them. But I think maybe the favorite by just a hair.”

South Korea made it out of the group stage for the first time in 2015. France ended their run with a 3-0 victory in the first single-elimination round.

South Korea’s offense is led by 28-year-old midfielder Ji So-yun, who stars for Chelsea. Her 54 goals stand as the national team’s all-time record.

“Our first goal is to reach the second round,” So-yun said, according to FIFA.com. “I know that will be difficult, but we can reach the goal only if we believe we can. And once we reach the initial goal, we’d be hungry for more.”