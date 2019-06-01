Joshua vs Ruiz Jr. Live Stream: How to Watch Online in USA

You can sign up for DAZN and watch Joshua vs Ruiz Jr. right here. More information can be found below

Joshua vs Ruiz Jr. Preview

Joshua (22-0, 21 knockouts) is the unified world heavyweight champion, having held the IBF title since 2016, the WBA title since 2017, and the WBO title since 2018.

In February, the 29-year-old Brit agreed to fight Jarrell Miller. A month later, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association determined Miller had tested positive for banned substance GW1516.

Ruiz (32-1, 21 knockouts) last fought on April 20, forcing Alexander Dimitrenko to throw in the towel after five rounds. Two days later, promoter Eddie Heard tapped Ruiz to step in for Miller.

The 29-year-old Californian’s lone career loss came in 2016, when Joseph Parker handed him a majority decision defeat in a fight for the vacant WBO heavyweight title.

“All I hear is ‘AJ will smash him in a round,’ but I don’t listen,” Joshua said, according to ESPN. “From the outside they think that anyone can box, so how is the guy that doesn’t look like a fighter able to box? I always say that you put 10 bodybuilders in the ring, not one of them could fight for a regional title. It’s not about what you look like. It’s a craft, a skill, and what’s in your heart and your head.

“Andy has all that. He can fight and box, that’s what matters. Take me out of my body but keep the same attributes, same jab, same chin, same heart and same mind, but a different body … I’d still get to the same position I am in because it’s what is within you that makes a champion, your genetics, and his genetics are the same — and he took the fight!

“He’s keen, he’s game and you cannot knock him. He can fight and he’s got hands. He gave a world champion in Parker problems. Andy is championship level for sure. I have not underestimated him one bit. Being famous and popular doesn’t win fights. Knowing how to box and fight wins fights.”

Ruiz, who’s attempting to become the first heavyweight world champion of Mexican descent, sat ringside for middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez’s dismantling of Daniel Jacobs at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, on May 4.

“I didn’t think I would come to this level. A lot of people doubted me,” Ruiz told Sky Sports, according to Boxing Scene. “They said: ‘this chubby kid won’t do nothing, he’s not in shape’. But I kept pursuing my dream, I kept training hard, and put all the negative stuff to the side. I believed in myself.

“Everybody has been underestimating me since day one, and that gives me extra motivation to work harder. Yes, we need to work harder on the body. But it doesn’t make you a great fighter, having a six-pack. What makes a great fighter is having heart and throwing punches. It’s what’s on the inside. It’s passion and courage to fulfill my dreams and accomplish my goal of becoming the first Mexican heavyweight champion of the world.

“Being at the Canelo fight was a motivation, it was excitement. I want to be the Canelo of the heavyweight division. There has never been a Mexican heavyweight star. It’s unusual but God gave me this talent so I’m here to shock the world, and to get the upset.”