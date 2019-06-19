Mexico vs Canada Gold Cup Live Stream: How to Watch In USA

Those in the US can watch a live stream of Mexico vs Canada in English or Spanish via FuboTV. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

Mexico vs Canada Gold Cup Preview

Canada pounded Martinique 4-0 in the first match of the tournament. Jonathan David, a 19-year-old forward, scored the Gold Cup’s first goal when he capitalized on a Martinique turnover in the 33rd minute, slipping a finish past Les Matinino goalkeeper Loic Chauvet.

David made it 2-0 early in the second half, when midfielder Samuel Piette played a ball over the top of the Martinique defense to find the forward streaking toward the net.

“It’s an amazing feeling because I’m representing my country,” David said, according to Reuters.

“We knew this was the first game and everyone is watching so we knew we had to make a statement today and win. And that’s what we did.”

David now has six goals in five matches with Canada’s senior team. The young striker scored 14 times across all competitions for KAA Gent of Belgium’s top league in 2018-19.

“I don’t think you coach that ability. That’s something innate,” Canada head coach John Herdman said, according to the official MLS website. “He’s playing at a very good level in Belgium, he’s gone there young, and he’s broken into the first team, and that’s no easy feat.”

Herdman added: “He’s breaking out. He’s such a humble kid, he’ll handle it. He can enjoy the tournament and be a kid and show you what else he’s got in that locker, because I think there’s a bit more to come.”

David was born in Brooklyn, New York, then moved to his parents’ native Haiti when he was 3 months old. At age 6, he and his family settled in Ottawa, Ontario.

“I think he’s been a little under the radar,” Herdman said, per the MLS site. “He’s been one of our most consistent players. Every Nations League game, he seems to bang a goal in. He’s had a very good season at his club. And I think any of the questions [about] can he handle the big moments for the national team, that was a big moment for him [today].

“He’s like an iceman. He’s able to slow it right down in the box, wait for the keeper to [commit], and pick his moments. That’s a special quality in a striker.”

Mexico, who’ve won the Gold Cup a record seven times, opened their campaign for an eighth title with a 7-0 blowout of Cuba.

In the second minute of his third game with the national team, Uriel Antuna of the LA Galaxy scored his first international goal. The 21-year-old midfielder then added two more.

“He took advantage of the opportunities he had tonight,” Mexico head coach Tata Martino said, according to the MLS website. “He was focused for 90 minutes, and he had an excellent attitude. He gave a very good showing.”