Mexico vs Cuba Live Stream: How to Watch Gold Cup in USA

Mexico and Cuba will start their Gold Cup campaigns when they meet at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Saturday.

For those in the US looking to watch, the match starts at 10 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 2 (English), Univision (Spanish) and Univision Deportes Network (Spanish). But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on your computer, phone or connected-to-TV streaming device by signing up for one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Mexico vs Cuba Gold Cup Preview

Mexico have yet to falter since the installation of Tata Martino as head coach, winning four friendlies.

“I’m one of those who thinks the best lessons and way to see exactly where we’re at — it’s not that I want to lose — but I think defeats give you more than victories,” Martino said before the most recent win over Ecuador, according to Goal.com. “Victories make you skip over some questions that have to do with the football, and things outside the football. And sometimes the defeats put us in the true situation of how we’re doing in the process, if we’re as solid as we think we are. With wins, it’s easy to put in too much praise.”

While El Tri are now without stalwart offensive talents Hirving Lozano, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, Carlos Vela, Jesus “Tecatito” Corona, and Javier Aquino, they had little trouble finding the back of the net in besting Venezuela 3-1 and Ecuador 3-2 in Gold Cup tune-ups.

“The reality is any of the three teams we’ve played and Ecuador tomorrow the fourth, they’ve had a lot more history than [fellow Group A sides] Cuba, Martinique, and Canada, beyond what I’ve said about Canada’s team and what I think about Canada’s potential,” Martino said, per Goal.com. “Without a doubt, they’re national teams that have history, good route, and more experience than teams we’re going to face. But now we’re playing friendly matches and the other ones are ones that really mean something, in a tournament. The mentality of the team should be consistent.

“In a friendly match, beyond the fact that while a defeat always has consequences, the consequences of using a friendly are different than the ones in official tournaments.”

Mexico have won a record seven Gold Cups, one more than the United States. Cuba’s never advanced past the quarter-finals, reaching that stage in 2003, 2013, and 2015.

“We are going to a strong first match, where our strategy will be to press the 90 minutes and try to take at least a draw,” Cuba defender Yosel Piedra told Granma in Spanish. “We know about the quality of the Aztecs and, if we achieve a good result, we will get better mentally for the rest of the tournament.”

He added: “We have experienced a change of mentality and we are focused on the attack and trying to play in the opponent’s side of the field at great speed, because most of the opponents are superior to us in terms of handling the ball.”