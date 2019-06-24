Michigan vs Vanderbilt Live Stream: How to Watch CWS Final Online

You can watch a live stream of the College World Series finals via a free trial of PlayStation Vue right here. More information about PS Vue and other live stream options can be found below

The Vanderbilt Commodores and Michigan Wolverines will meet in the first game of the College World Series on Monday at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

Michigan vs Vanderbilt CWS Final Preview

The Wolverines advanced to the finals by destroying Texas Tech 15-3 in the semis.

Senior first baseman Jimmy Kerr blasted a pair of home runs, adding a double and a single and scoring four times. Junior right-hander Karl Kauffmann worked around six hits and four walks to limit the Red Raiders to three runs over six innings.

Fellow righty Jeff Criswell then came on and blanked Texas Tech over three frames, ceding a hit and no walks and striking out six.

Dating back to the super regionals, the sophomore has surrendered just one earned run over 11 innings, striking out 13.

“We’ve seen both ends of the spectrum,” Michigan head coach Erik Bakich said, according to The Michigan Daily. “A month ago in the Big Ten Tournament, we were playing not to lose the regular season conference title, and we were squeezing it. And you could tell we were just puckered up, and we weren’t playing well.

“And now they’re loose, and they’re laughing and smiling, and having a great time. And they’re not thinking ahead. They’re not making the moment too big. They’re just playing pitch to pitch and competing as hard as they can. And when they make mistakes, they’re aggressive mistakes.

“That’s a sign of a group that isn’t scared, and the moment isn’t too big for them.”

In May, the Wolverines reached the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha, where they fell to eventual runners-up the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

“What we talked about is not making this bigger than it is,” Bakich said, per The Michigan Daily. “The field is the same. TD Ameritrade, between the white lines, is exactly the same. The difference between the Big Ten Tournament and the College World Series is the external.

“It’s the same thing now we’re going to be playing for a national championship. And today was the game to get to the national championship. So if we can just stay centered, and make it about baseball, and just get back to focusing on how we play, then we’re going to have a lot of success as long as we stay loose. And the guys are doing a really, really good job of that.”

A former assistant at Vanderbilt, Bakich is a protege of Commodores head coach Tim Corbin, whose team claimed the SEC Tournament title.

Vandy rode a ninth-inning comeback over the Louisville Cardinals into the College World Series finals, winning 3-2 after entering the top of the inning down 2-1.

Sophomore starter Mason Hickman tossed six shutout innings, surrendering a pair of hits and as many walks.

“Mason did everything that he could just to keep us in the game, and he did,” Corbin said, according to the Vanderbilt Hustler. He left with a zero on the scoreboard, so he gave us a chance to win. And he’s been very consistent, too.”