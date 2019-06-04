Nadal vs Nishikori Live Stream: How to Watch Online in USA [French Open 2019]

Rafael Nadal will play Kei Nishikori in the French Open quarterfinals on Tuesday.

In the United States, the match will start at about 9:30 a.m. ET (after Stephens vs Konta) and will be televised on the Tennis Channel (it may share the broadcast with Federer vs Wawrinka, which starts at 8 a.m. ET).

If you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Tennis Channel on your computer, phone, or connected-to-TV streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Nadal vs Nishikori Preview

Nadal, winner of a record 11 French Open titles, has continued his dominance thus far at this year’s event.

The 33-year-old has dropped just one set while dispatching, in order, Yannick Hanfmann, Yannick Maden, David Goffin, and Juan Ignacio Londero.

“I can’t say that I don’t care, but in the final analysis, I focus on my daily matches,” Nadal said of the feat after topping Londero, according to Tennis World.

“And, okay, today I won, tomorrow I’ll train to be ready and do things properly, and then I’ll play the quarterfinals, which will be difficult. This is my daily life and my reality, so every day when you get to the court, you have the impression you can win or you can lose.

“That’s what I feel. Now, I’m not going to tell you that these numbers are not very special, but today I can’t tell you I’m super happy about them, but I like these figures, but it’s not the right time to talk about them or to rejoice about them.

“I’m playing. I arrived here at a good time, and I’m going to try and enjoy this good track that I have. That’s it.”

Nadal is vying for his 18th Grand Slam title and third consecutive French Open title.

Nishikori, in his third French Open quarterfinals, is seeking his first semis at Stade Roland Garros.

In his fourth-round meeting with Benoit Paire, Nishikori failed to capitalize on match point in the fourth set, then faced match point down 5-3 in the fifth.

He claimed the next four games, winning 6-2, 6-7 (8-10), 6-2, 6-7 (8-10), 7-5. The combatants played the first three sets on Sunday night before the rest of the match was suspended until Monday due to darkness.

“I don’t know what to say. I was down 5-3 in the fifth set and he was serving for the match but I was somehow able to come through,” Nishikori said, according to Eurosport.

“I took a chance and was able to play good tennis in the important points and I’m happy to win today.

“It’s not easy, playing a long match today and the last match two days ago. It’s not easy but I’ll try to recover well for the next match.

“[Playing against Rafa] isn’t going to be easy. He’s the best player on the clay and he’s been playing well.”

Nishikori, 29, has yet to win a Grand Slam. His best result in the sport’s four biggest tournaments came in 2014, when he fell to Nadal in the US Open finals.