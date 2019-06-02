Oklahoma vs Alabama WCWS Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

You can watch a live stream of Oklahoma vs Alabama and all WCWS games via a free trial of PlayStation Vue right here. More information about PS Vue and other live stream options can be found below

The Oklahoma Sooners and the Alabama Crimson Tide will meet in the semifinals of the Women’s College World Series on Sunday at OGE Energy Field, part of the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma vs Alabama Preview

These sides met on the first day of the College World Series, with Oklahoma banishing the Tide to the loser’s bracket with a 3-2 victory.

The Sooners then took on in-state rivals Oklahoma State, assembling three-run rallies in the first and sixth innings in a 6-1 win to reach the semifinals.

“They just feed off of each other. They talk about handing the torch, and they don’t want to disappoint each other,” Sooners head coach Patty Gasso said of her players, according to The Oklahoma Daily. “But they’re really loose, and that’s what’s really enjoyable about watching them right now. They’re engaged and they’re not looking at the score board, they’re not looking at the outs. They’re just creating good memories and having a lot of fun doing it.”

Oklahoma lefty Giselle Juarez struck out 11 Cowgirls across six innings, surrendering four hits, one walk, and one run. Righty and fellow junior Shannon Saile tossed a perfect seventh to seal the win.

“It was fun,” Juarez said, per The Oklahoma Daily. “I knew they were going to fight early in the game, so I think it was just about keeping them off balance. (Pitching coach Jennifer Rocha) did a great job playing chess with them and mixing things up when needed to.”

The Tide fought their way to the semifinals by taking a pair of must-win games on Saturday. They pounded Florida 15-3 then edged Arizona 2-0.

Alabama junior first baseman Bailey Hemphill made school history in her final at-bat of the first contest, cracking a three-run bomb to set new Tide records for home runs (26) and RBI (82) in a season.

The dinger mark was previously held by four-time All-American and Olympic gold medalist Kelly Kretschman.

“That was 1998 when Kelly Kretschman set the record, it was the second year of the program and she was a freshman,” Tide head coach Patrick Murphy said, according to The Crimson White. “She took the country by storm and hit 25 her first year and I think she led off in nine games with home runs, so she is still the greatest hitter we have ever had. But for Bailey [Hemphill] to pass her up, it says a lot. Kelly was a gold medalist, she was a silver medalist, I can’t say enough about her, but for Bailey to do that, especially today, in this situation too. I think the game was in hand but she passed it down and did her job. Pretty darn good night for her.”

Hemphill added to her RBI record in the second game, driving in Alabama’s only two runs with a double in the third.