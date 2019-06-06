How to Order UFC 238 on ESPN Plus

You can order UFC 238 right here. For more information and an event preview, read on below.

Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes will fight for the vacant UFC bantamweight title to headline UFC 238 at Chicago’s United Center on Saturday.

UFC 238 Preview

Cejudo (14-2 as an MMA fighter, 8-2 in the UFC), the UFC flyweight champion, is looking to become the fourth fighter and third man to hold two of the promotion’s titles at once, following Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, and Amanda Nunes.

To do it, the 2008 Olympic gold medalist in wrestling will have to go through an opponent he called “unquestionably the toughest guy I’ve fought in my career.”

“I’m here to put my stamp on sports, not just MMA,” Cejudo said, according to Yahoo Sports. “I want to be known as the greatest combat sports athlete of all-time. I’ve got an Olympic gold medal and a UFC title. After Saturday, I’ll have two UFC titles. And I’m not slowing down.

“I know it’s a cliche, but nothing is bigger in sports than an Olympic gold medal. Not the UFC, not the NFL and not the NBA. Not anything. I’ve done that. A long time ago, I set these very high goals for myself, but I’ve accomplished them. If anyone was laughing before, they’re not laughing now. And so when I say I want to be the greatest combat sports athlete of all-time, it’s not joke. I’m extremely serious.”

Cejudo, 32, claimed his title at UFC 227 in August 2018 by besting Demetrious Johnson via unanimous decision. Johnson had defended the title in 11 straight bouts, a UFC record for any division.

Cejudo then ended T.J. Dillashaw’s bid to become the promotion’s fourth two-weight champion with a knockout 32 seconds into their UFC Fight Night 143 clash in January. Dillashaw tested positive for erythropoietin in pre- and post-fight drug tests, then vacated the bantamweight belt.

The 31-year-old Moraes (22-5-1, 4-1), who’s won three straight fights with first-round stoppages, called Cejudo’s most recent victory a “fluke.”

“We all got holes and matchups make champions and I think Henry Cejudo is a great matchup for me,” Moraes told MMA Junkie Radio. “I’m very confident in all I see him doing in the cage. Of course, he beat a legend, Demetrious Johnson. He beat, in my opinion, another guy that can be a legend in the future — T.J. Dillashaw, he’s a great martial artist.

“But we didn’t get to see much his last fight. I think TJ got what you need to beat Henry. I think it was a fluke, it was just a matter (of) day. That was Henry’s day. But I worked hard. I’m well prepared for this fight. And I don’t want no flukes. I’m going out there. Perform, perform well and win. And leave no doubt who’s the best 135-pounder now.”

UFC 238 Main Card

Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes, bantamweight

Valentina Shevchenko (champion) vs. Jessica Eye, women’s flyweight

Tony Ferguson vs. Donald Cerrone, lightweight

Jimmie Rivera vs. Petr Yan, bantamweight

Tai Tuivasa vs. Blagoy Ivanov, heavyweight

UFC 238 Preliminary Card

Tatiana Suarez vs. Nina Ansaroff, women’s strawweight

Aljamain Sterling vs. Pedro Munhoz, bantamweight

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Alexa Grasso, women’s strawweight

Ricardo Lamas vs. Calvin Kattar, featherweight

UFC 238 Early Preliminary Card

Xiaonan Yan vs. Angela Hill, women’s strawweight

Bevon Lewis vs. Darren Stewart, middleweight

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Joanne Calderwood, women’s flyweight