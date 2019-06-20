USA vs Sweden World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

You can watch a live stream of USA vs Sweden via a free trial of FuboTV right here. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

The United States and Sweden will meet in each team’s final match of group play at the 2019 Women’s World Cup on Thursday at Stade Oceane in Le Havre, France.

The match starts at 3 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

USWNT vs Sweden World Cup Preview

Both teams are 2-0 in group play. The United States throttled Thailand 13-0 in their tournament opener and followed it up with a 3-0 victory over Chile.

In her World Cup debut, American defender Tierna Davidson assisted on a pair of goals from corner kicks against Chile, finding the heads of midfielders Carli Lloyd and Julie Ertz.

“I was a little bit unsure exactly because I hadn’t taken a corner kick since September, so I was like, ‘Oh, I’ll just put it up there for Carli and she will get her head on there, put it in there for [Ertz] and she’ll get her head on it,’” the 20-year-old said, according to Pro Soccer USA. “Big credit to them, because we have such fantastic aerial presence and they really commit to what they do. So me putting it just outside the goalkeeper’s range was all I really had to do for them to score.”

Both the United States and Sweden have secured spots in the elimination stage. A win or a draw for the Americans would secure first place in the group, but it’d also set them on a course to play fellow powerhouses France and England in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.

A defeat would ensure the USWNT wouldn’t meet either squad until the finals, but head coach Jill Ellis said her side wouldn’t intentionally lose to game the system.

“I think if you get too much into manipulating or planning or overthinking something, I just don’t think that’s a good message,” Ellis said, per Pro Soccer USA. “You can’t overthink this. And deciding to come second or manipulating a score, I just think that can be dangerous.

“The team in front of you is the team in front of you. Whether you play team X in group play, whether you play them in semis or finals or quarters or 16s, you’ve got to play everybody and you’ve got to be prepared to play everybody to win this thing. So I don’t think there’s plotting out a dream path or something like that. The draw is what it is and we navigate whoever’s in front of us.”

Sweden bested Chile 2-0 to open their campaign, then defeated Thailand 5-1.

“It’s going to be a completely different match, and it will be very important for us, naturally,” Sweden head coach Peter Gerhardsson said, according to The Associated Press. “When you go into the second round we’ll have more matches against teams like the U.S. rather than matches against the one with Chile. But we have to win the matches to get through it, it’s all about how games develop and how players perform but it will be a different match and we will approach it differently tactically.”