USA vs Trinidad and Tobago Live Stream: How to Watch Gold Cup Online

USA vs Trinidad and Tobago Preview

The meeting will be a rematch of perhaps the most notorious defeat in United States soccer history — Trinidad and Tobago’s 2-1 victory in October 2017 that forced the Americans to miss the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

“They will come motivated, and come with extra drive to want to win the game because of what happened in the World Cup qualification,” T&T and Minnesota United midfielder Kevin Molino said, according to the MLS website. “We want to repeat that. We want to win again and qualify for the next round. Most important is that it’s not about the last result [in qualifying]. It’s about us trying to move forward in the tournament.”

The Soca Warriors fell to Panama 2-0 to open their Gold Cup campaign, getting out-shot 17-6 and failing to put an attempt on net.

“All of us were sloppy, and we have to rebound and go back to the drawing board, and work hard and keep fighting,” Molino said, per the MLS website. “I was happy to be here playing, the fan support was great. But overall, collectively, the most important thing is … we didn’t get the three points.”

The Americans sit atop Group D by way of goal differential, having bested Guyana 4-0 in their tournament opener.

“I thought it was a fine performance,” USA head coach Gregg Berhalter said, according to Pro Soccer USA. “I thought we got stronger as the match went. I like how we kept going and for the most part stayed organized, and focused on not getting too stretched, even though the scoreline was what it was.”

In his second game with the USMNT, forward Tyler Boyd scored his first two senior international goals.

The 24-year-old was born in New Zealand to an American mother and a New Zealand father but lived in California until age 10, at which point he returned to his birth nation.

He made five appearances with New Zealand’s senior club before FIFA granted him a one-time switch to represent the United States in May.

“I had my parents in the crowd,” Boyd, per Pro Soccer USA. “They came from New Zealand. So it was an unbelievable moment for me and to share that with my parents and give my mom my jersey after the game. It was just a very special moment, but I bring it back to the team. Without my teammates giving me the ball I can’t score goals. It’s a team effort and that’s what I put it down to.”