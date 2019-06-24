USA vs Spain World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

You can watch a live stream of USA vs Spain via a free trial of FuboTV right here. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

The United States women’s national soccer team will take on Spain in the first knockout round of the Women’s World Cup on Monday at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France.

The match starts at noon ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1 (English) and Telemundo (Spanish). If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or connected-to-TV device by signing up for one of the following live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox Sports 1 and Telemundo are two of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards international soccer and sports in general.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of USA vs Spain (and every 2019 Women’s World Cup match) on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch a match live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports 1.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of USA vs Spain (and every Women’s World Cup match) on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Fox Sports 1.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of USA vs Spain (and every Women’s World Cup match) on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

USA vs Spain Women’s World Cup Preview

The United States have yet to concede a goal in the tournament. They scored a Women’s World Cup-record 18 goals in group play en route to a sweep of Group F.

The USWNT’s opponents will have a significant rest advantage — the Americans last played on Thursday, while Spain’s final match of the group stage took place a full week before the Monday matchup.

“We’re very used to a three-day rhythm,” United States head coach Jill Ellis said, according to ESPN. “It’s what we’ve done in certain tournaments, specifically for [that] purpose of having a consistent rhythm in what we do. And we can’t control, obviously, what our opponent has.”

The Americans were the last team to play their opening match of the tournament. Should they reach the final, it’d be their seventh game in 27 days.

“I would have taken an extra day or two,” US defender Kelley O’Hara said of Monday’s match, per ESPN. “But no, it doesn’t matter. It’s all about getting the job done, whoever we’re playing, focus on that.”

Spain took second place in Group B with four points and a goal differential advantage over China, who also reached the knockout stage as one of the four third-place teams to advance.

This is Spain’s first foray out of group play at the Women’s World Cup.

“We’ve had the right level of competition, and we hope that tomorrow that we can put our best foot forward,” Spain head coach Jorge Vilda said through a translator on Sunday, according to The Associated Press. “When the girls look at the players in front of them they are not going to see stars, they are going to see a team like any other. They are a good team, but we are also a team that has been known to be up to scratch and shown what we can do on the pitch.”

These sides played a friendly at Estadio Jose Rico Perez in Alicante, Spain, on January 22. The United States eked out a 1-0 victory on forward Christen Press’ strike in the 54th minute, a result that may have raised the confidence level of Spain, ranked No. 13 in the world.

“I actually pushed for that game because I think it was important for us,” Ellis said, per AP. “You have to take the approach that if it’s a method where you’re learning, you’re growing, and you’re getting better, you can’t worry about what your opponent takes away from a game.”