USA vs Chile Live Stream: How to Watch Women’s World Cup Online

The United States women’s national soccer team will take on Chile at Parc des Princes in Paris on Sunday in Women’s World Cup group play.

The match starts at Noon ET and will be televised on Fox (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

USA vs Chile Women’s World Cup Preview

The USWNT pounded Thailand 13-0 in their tournament opener, setting records for goals and margin of victory in a Women’s World Cup match. Germany set the previous marks in 2007 with a 11-0 victory over Argentina.

“We got 13 goals. We got a clean sheet. And it was a good way to start the World Cup,” defender Kelley O’Hara said, according to Pro Soccer USA. “Today felt good.”

Alex Morgan scored five times, tying the tournament’s single-game record set by fellow American forward Michelle Akers in 1991.

“I look at the way that we played tonight, and I just feel so inspired by this group of women,” Morgan said, per Pro Soccer USA. “And when you look at the scoreline, yes it’s a high one, but at the end of the day, when you’re playing in a World Cup, every single goal may count. …and that’s why we had to keep going.”

Midfielders Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis tallied two goals apiece for the United States. Lindsey Horan, Megan Rapinoe, Mallory Pugh, and Carli Lloyd also scored.

“This is a world championship, so every team that’s here has been fantastic to get to this point,” USWNT head coach Jill Ellis said, per Pro Soccer USA. “And I think to be respectful to opponents is to play hard against opponents. And it’s a tournament where goal differential is a criteria.

“As a coach, I don’t find it my job to go in and try to harness my players and rein them in, because this is what they’ve dreamt about. This is it for them. This is a world championship.”

Earlier in Group F play, Chile fell to Sweden 2-0 in La Roja Femenina’s first ever Women’s World Cup match. Swedish forwards Kosovare Asllani and Madelen Janogy scored in the 83rd minute and stoppage time, respectively.

The Chileans managed just one shot on goal and six overall. Their opponents peppered the net with seven on-target attempts on 25 shots.

“It was a really tough game for our team,” Chile head coach Jose Letelier said, according to BBC Sport.

“We’ve been following Sweden as an opponent. We’ve looked at our physical fitness and this has been quite complex for our team. This created a difference between the teams and we’ve really had to look at all types of situations.

“Our players gave their all throughout the entire game. Of course, it was a difficult game and unfortunately, during the last 10 minutes the result changed.”