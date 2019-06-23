Argentina vs Qatar Live Stream: How to Watch Copa America in USA

Those in the US can watch a live stream of Argentina vs Qatar in English via ESPN+ or in Spanish via FuboTV. More information about ESPN+, FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

The men’s national soccer teams of Argentina and Qatar will meet in Copa America group play at Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on Sunday.

In the US, the match is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN+ (English and Portuguese) and Telemundo (Spanish).

Here’s a complete rundown of how to watch the match live on your computer, phone or other connected-to-TV streaming device:

Watch in English or Portuguese: ESPN+

Though the English-language broadcast won’t be on TV in the United States, you can watch Argentina vs Qatar in English or Portuguese via ESPN+, the streaming service from ESPN that also includes every Copa America 2019 match, other live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and more original, exclusive content for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Argentina vs Qatar on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Watch in Spanish: FuboTV

Telemundo (live in most markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards international soccer and sports in general.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Argentina vs Qatar (Spanish) on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch a match live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch a match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Watch in Spanish: Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Telemundo (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Argentina vs Qatar (Spanish) on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Watch in Spanish: PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Telemundo (live in most markets).

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Argentina vs Qatar (Spanish) on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Argentina vs Qatar Preview

Argentina are last in Group B, having lost to Colombia 2-0 and drawn with Paraguay 1-1. Still, a victory on Sunday would likely push them through to the elimination stage, either as the second-place team in the group or as one of two third-place squads to advance.

“We are lucky to be alive,” Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni said, according to The Associated Press. “We will try to find our best form as we move forward.”

Down 1-0 in the second half against Paraguay, Argentine superstar Lionel Messi equalized from the penalty spot in the wake of an Ivan Piris handball in the box.

“It would be crazy not to advance when three teams are practically guaranteed in the next round,” Messi said, per The Associated Press.

He added: “We knew that it was not easy to come play Copa America, we were searching for a team, for a system. Nowadays you don’t win because of the shirt anymore, and we have to do things well to get the three points.”

La Albiceleste held the ball for 56 percent of the match, but Paraguay managed more shots (10-7) and shots on goal (3-2).

Qatar have an identical record, but sit one spot ahead of Argentina on goal difference. They erased a two-goal deficit in the second half to draw with Paraguay, then fell to Colombia 1-0 on a Duvan Zapata header in the 86th minute.

Despite the final score, Colombia dominated the Maroons, possessing the ball for 69 percent of the match and more than doubling up Qatar in passes (564-274). Los Cafeteros took 20 shots to Qatar’s seven.

“It’s true we are not very well known in South America, but we have super-professional players and we’ve come to compete, not to take photos with Messi,” Sanchez said, according to Goal.com.

“They’re the favorites and are obliged to win. We’ll try to compete against a great team who have the best player in the world.

“We have a chance to qualify and that’s what’s exciting, not the fact we could knock out a monster like Argentina.”

He added: “Messi can be decisive in any game due to his quality, hundreds of coaches have spent ages trying to stop him but there’s no magic formula, it all depends on Leo’s feet.

“However much you focus on it it’s very difficult to stop him, but we’ll try to prevent him from getting involved in the play in the final third of the pitch.”