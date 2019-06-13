How to Watch ‘Baskets’ Season 4 Online Without Cable

Season 4 of Baskets is finally here, and in the words of Esquire, the series is still one of the funniest shows on TV.

Season 4 of Baskets premieres Thursday, June 13, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX. If you don’t have cable, you can watch the show live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

‘Baskets’ Season 4 Preview

Baskets first premiered on FX on January 21, 2016. Co-created with Louis CK (who is no longer attached to the show), Zach Galifianakis and Jonathon Krisel, the show follows Galifianakis as Chip Baskets, a failed professional clown who becomes a rodeo clown in Bakersfield, California, and his twin, Dale Baskets.

The show was renewed for a fourth season on May 24, and fans are itching to find out how the hysterical drama will unfold. In a recent interview with Vulture, Galifianakis spoke about the show, and how it really conveys its comedy in a traditional sitcom manner. “A family is the perfect vehicle for getting laughs and creating emotional investment, because it’s made up of forced relationships, which make for funny situations,” he said. “Obviously, I’d like it if more people knew about Buckets.” He laughs. “That’s what my parents think it’s called.”

The actor also revealed how the show continued after news of Louis CK’s sexual misconduct surfaced. “We just kind of put our heads down and worked on the new season…” He added, in what the writer described as a “shaky voice, “This is the poison of celebrity culture: The fact that someone can think that just because they’re loved, they can do what they want. It grosses me out.”

In their review of season 4, Esquire hails the show one of the funniest series on television, writing, “The fourth season of the Emmy-award-winning series drops the slapstick to get serious about its main characters, and it feels more alive than ever.”

They go on to write that the series has changed for the better. “… by treating these stilted, tortured characters like human beings instead of comic relief, the show has stripped the makeup off its Sad Clown routine, and feels more alive than ever.”

Spoilers for the season include a self-help guru who will force Chip to confront his past, and the fact that we don’t see Chip in his clown get-up at all for the first four episodes.

And what do we know about the show’s star? Zach Galifianakis rose to prominence in 2001, with his Comedy Central Presents special. He’s also starred in well-known films, like The Hangover trilogy, The Campaign, Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), and he is the host of the Emmy Award-winning talk show Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis on the Funny or Die website. For his role in Baskets, the actor received the 2016 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.