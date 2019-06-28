How to Watch Colombia vs Chile Copa America Quarterfinal in USA

Those in the US can watch a live stream of Chile vs Colombia in English via ESPN+ or in Spanish via FuboTV. More information about ESPN+ and FuboTV can be found below

Colombia and Chile will meet in the quarter-finals of the 2019 Copa America at Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Friday.

In the US, the match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN+ (English and Portuguese) and Telemundo (Spanish).

Here’s a complete rundown of how to watch the match live on your computer, phone or other connected-to-TV streaming device:

Watch in English or Portuguese: ESPN+

Though the English-language broadcast won’t be on TV in the United States, you can watch Chile vs Colombia in English or Portuguese via ESPN+, the streaming service from ESPN that also includes every Copa America 2019 match, other live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and more original, exclusive content for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Chile vs Colombia on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Watch in Spanish: FuboTV

Telemundo (live in most markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards international soccer and sports in general.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Chile vs Colombia (Spanish) on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch a match live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch a match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Watch in Spanish: Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Telemundo (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Chile vs Colombia (Spanish) on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Chile vs Colombia Preview

Colombia have yet to cede a goal in the tournament, besting Argentina 2-0 before claiming 1-0 victories over Qatar and Paraguay to take Group B.

With the group’s top spot guaranteed, Los Cafeteros head coach Carlos Queiroz fielded Cristian Borja, Jhon Lucumi, Cristian Zapata, and Santiago Arias on the back line, from left to right, against Paraguay, replacing the quartet of William Tesillo, Davinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina, Stefan Medina that started their first two contests.

Gustavo Cuellar started for Wilmar Barrios at central midfield and scored from a tight angle at close range in the 31st minute for the contest’s lone goal.

“If you have a dream and you want to be champion, you need to have a group of players that are ready to play,” Queiroz said, according to The Associated Press. “The true Copa America begins now.”

Colombia captain Radamel Falcao returned to the starting lineup after coming off the bench against Qatar. The 33-year-old forward has yet to score in the tournament.

“He is saving (them),” Queiroz joked, per AP. “We wish he had scored today, but the work he has done for the team is fantastic.”

Chile picked up six points in Group C. With passage to the elimination stage secure but first place in the group on the line, they sat midfielder Arturo Vidal with an ailing thigh in their 1-0 loss to Uruguay on Monday.

The Barcelona star left their campaign-opening 4-0 victory over Japan after sustaining the injury, then started their 2-1 win against Ecuador, subbing out in stoppage time.

Chile’s Alexis Sanchez suffered an ankle injury in the Ecuador match, but stayed on to score his second goal of the tournament. The Manchester United forward played every minute of the loss to Uruguay.

“Arturo’s [injury] will depend on how his muscle reacts in the coming hours,” Chile head coach Reinaldo Rueda said a day before the Uruguay match, according to ESPN.

“[Whether to risk Alexis] is something that we have to consider depending on how he reacts after the training session, what kind of demands he can handle and also what the player feels. There is also the idea of not taking risks because luckily we have already secured the qualification [for the quarter-finals].”

La Roja are the two-time defending Copa America champions, having won in 2015 and 2016.

“This squad should be feared, from the beginning to the final,” Vidal said before the tournament, according to Goal.com.

“We hope it’s going to be something amazing, but we’re going to take it game by game.”