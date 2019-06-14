How to Watch Copa America 2019 Online in USA

The 2019 Copa America, hosted by Brazil, will run from June 14 to July 7.

For those in the United States looking to watch, every Copa America match will be broadcast in English on ESPN+, and in Spanish on either Telemundo or Universo.

Here’s a complete rundown of how to watch every match live on your computer, phone or other connected-to-TV streaming device:

Watch in English or Portuguese: ESPN+

English and Portuguese broadcasts of Copa America matches won’t be on TV in the United States, but you can watch every Copa game in English or Portuguese via ESPN+, the streaming service from ESPN that also includes other live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and more original, exclusive content for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Copa America matches on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Watch in Spanish: FuboTV

Telemundo (live in most markets) and Universo are two of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards international soccer and sports in general.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Copa America Spanish broadcasts on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch a match live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch a match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Watch in Spanish: Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Telemundo (live in most markets). Universo is not included with Hulu.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Copa America Spanish broadcasts on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Watch in Spanish: PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Telemundo (live in most markets). Universo is not included with Vue.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Copa America Spanish broadcasts on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

2019 Copa America Preview

Chile are the two-time defending Copa America champions, having won in 2015 and 2016.

As was the case in each of those runs, their offense will largely be helmed by forward Alexis Sanchez and midfielder Arturo Vidal.

“It is a group with a high level and we have to be up to the task,” head coach Reinaldo Rueda said in May, according to Xinhua.

“Our aim is to win, we always go with that mentality. We will compete as best we can. I think that’s what always characterizes Chile teams. The group stage is going to require a lot of intelligence and organization.”

The 30-year-old Sanchez, who represents Manchester United, scored the game-winning penalty kick in the 2015 Copa America final. The following year, he was named the player of the tournament.

“When you first play for your country you fail to understand the magnitude of playing for Chile,” Sanchez told United Review in September. “The first time I wore the shirt, I could not believe it. It’s like defending your country. Now, when you wear Chile’s shirt, it makes your hair stand on end.”

He added: “When we won our first Copa America in Chile, and the support of all the people, our family and friends… it was very nice for the entire country.

“I think the Chileans are going to remember it their whole lives. What is more, we won the same cup twice. The second one too, I think, was a joy for Chile. And to this day they are proud of every player. We need to repeat this triumph, do our best to take Chile to the top.

“I really hope to keep improving, to play another World Cup, to win another Copa America, to keep growing in the national team, scoring more goals, and continuing to give joy to the Chilean people.”

Rueda left goalkeeper Claudio Bravo — the team’s captain since 2009 and its second-most capped player behind Sanchez — off the roster. Bravo didn’t appear for Manchester United in 2018-19 as he dealt with an Achilles injury.

“I spoke with Claudio and we need to seek the best moment for his return,” Rueda said, according to Business Standard. “It’s not just that he comes (to Brazil for the Copa tourney) as a guest after being team captain for 10 years.”

Copa America Groups

Group A

Bolivia, Brazil, Peru, Venezuela

Group B

Argentina, Colombia, Paraguay, Qatar

Group C

Chile, Ecuador, Japan, Uruguay