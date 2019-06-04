How to Watch ‘Dance Moms’ Season 8 Premiere Online

Abby Lee Miller has been to jail and back. She’s battled cancer. And now, she’s back in the studio, for season 8 of Dance Moms. The new and long-awaited season of Dance Moms premieres on January 4, 2019, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT. For those who want to watch the new season of the show but don’t have the Lifetime network or a cable subscription, there are still options. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Lifetime on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Lifetime is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Lifetime on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Lifetime.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Lifetime on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Philo TV

Lifetime is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch Lifetime live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

In addition to the above live streaming options, the entire season 8 of Dance Moms, as well as individual episodes, are available for purchase on Amazon.

Now let’s get into all the details on what to expect this season, from episode descriptions to show times, and more.

“DANCE MOMS” SEASON 8 PREMIERE TIME & SCHEDULE: The premiere will be two back-to-back episodes, airing from 9 – 11:15 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 10:15 p.m. CT. Then, with episode 3, the normal 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 9 p.m. CT time slot will carry on. In addition to the premiere, which starts at 9 p.m. ET/PT, there will also be an hour-long special about Abby Lee Miller’s health battle and journey to get back to Dance Moms. This will start at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

“DANCE MOMS” SEASON 8 PLOT SYNOPSIS: When it comes to this season’s plot, the Amazon description of the new season says, “The road has not been easy for Dance Mom‘s star Abby Lee Miller. After completing her prison sentence last year, the instructor was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. But if anything, Abby has proven she is a fighter and is not ready to hang up the dance shoes. With the goal of putting her life, health and dance studio back together, Abby returns to the Abby Lee Dance Company in Pittsburgh.”

“DANCE MOMS” THE RETURN OF ABBY SPECIAL: The synopsis of the special, which airs on June 4, 2019, one hour prior to the premiere, states, “Abby endures physical and emotional struggles while undergoing chemotherapy and learning to regain the use of her legs, all the while pushing forward to keep her dream of a new competitive dance team for the Abby Lee Dance Company alive.”

“DANCE MOMS” 2019 EPISODE 1 & 2: Episodes 1 and 2 are titled “Abby’s Big Comeback” and “Mommy Dearest”. The plot descriptions for these reads, “Abby finally returns to the competition dance scene in Pittsburgh where her legacy began; Abby hopes her new team of seven strangers can dance together as one; Abby gives two lucky dancers the first solos of the season, leading one mom to explode … The team struggles with a challenging tribal dance; Abby’s star dancer cracks under the pressure.”

“DANCE MOMS” 2019 EPISODE 3: On June 11, 2019, the third episode will air and it is titled “The Broadway Brat”. The description of what to expect reads, “Abby challenges the team with her most serious group dance yet, and casts Lilly as the lead for the first time in her ALDC career; when GiaNina complains about her choreography, Abby unleashes her wrath on the Broadway veteran.”