How to Watch ‘Drunk History’ Season 6 Online Without Cable Free

It’s happy hour once again on Comedy Central as the party-fueled Drunk History returns tonight at 10 p.m. ET/PT for new history lessons told through slurred speech.

If you’d like to be a (sober) fly on the wall but don’t have cable, you can watch new Drunk History Season 6 episodes live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

‘Drunk History’ Preview

Narrated by Derek Waters, Comedy Central’s Drunk History returns for the back half of its sixth season. If you’ve been following along, the show starts with an inebriated narrator who is a well-known or up-and-coming comedian. He or she is joined by host Derek Waters and the two get absolutely hammered as our humble historian struggles to recount a tale about some historic event while celebrities and other actors reenact and lip sync the drunken shenanigans, slurs, burps, vomiting, and all. Hence, it is quite literally drunk History!

In the new episode entitled “Believe It Or Not,” Larry Walters pilots a balloon-suspended lawn chair. Regaling us with the story about Lawnchair Larry is Doug Jones (from Upright Citizens Brigade), who mumbles and stumbles his way through while Colin Hanks acts out the insanity. The aviator wannabe became infamous in 1982 Los Angeles when he fixed up a lawn chair with over 40 weather balloons. On his person were a sandwich, some beer (naturally) and a pellet gun which he used to lower the chair by shooting the balloons as needed. It’s a story of ambition, risk, and reward…I guess? Either way, it’s a fantastic account for viewers to reunite themselves with Waters and his pie-eyed pals.

Drunk History is back June 18 and YES, this will be on the test. pic.twitter.com/yATPBGCexN — Drunk History (@drunkhistory) May 20, 2019

According to the network, Jennie Pierson also appears in the summer premiere to slur her way through the frightening events of Elva Zona Heaster, known as the Greenbrier Ghost, focusing on Heasters mother Mary Jane (Sara Rue) and prosecutor John Alfred Preston’s (Taran Killam) fight to exhume Elva’s body. Allan McLeod tells the astonishing survival profile on railroad construction worker Phineas Gage (Steve Agee), who survived an iron rod through his skull.

Other A-list guest stars featured across the sixth season include Vanessa Bayer, Paget Brewster, Sophia Bush, Adam Campbell, Josh Charles, Camille Chen, Emily Deschanel, Calvin Dutton, Niles Fitch, Dave Foley, John Francis Daley, Zach Gilford, Tony Hale, Cheryl Hines, Minka Kelly, Justin Long, Ken Marino, Aubrey Plaza, Alison Rich, Amber Ruffin, Kiele Sanchez, Frankie Shaw, Lauren Sivan, Betsy Sodaro, Martin Starr, Aaron Takahashi, Angela Trimbur, David Wain, Steven Weber, and Elijah Wood.

This season’s hammered narrators navigating the epic historical events also include Mano Agapion, Hillary Anne Matthews, Suzi Barrett, Paget Brewster, Nicole Byer, John Early, Anais Fairweather, Preston Flagg, Jon Gabrus, Mark Gagliardi, Jackie Johnson, Lyric Lewis, John Lutz, Jess McKenna, Duncan Trussell, and Bryan Tyree Henry.

The Emmy-winning series will follow its premiere with seven additional new episodes all airing Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. Viewers can also catch up on the first eight episodes of season six on the Comedy Central App and at cc.com/drunk.