How to Watch Gold Cup Online Without Cable 2019

Those in the US can watch a live stream of every Gold Cup match in English or Spanish via FuboTV. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

The 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup will kick off on June 15 and run until the final on July 7. The United States will serve as primary hosts, and Jamaica and Costa Rica will each host a pair of group-stage matches.

For those in the US looking to watch, every Gold Cup match will be broadcast in English on the Fox networks (Fox Sports 1 or Fox Sports 2) and in Spanish on the Univision networks (Univision, UniMas or Univision Deportes Network).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the entire tournament on your computer, phone or connected-to-TV streaming device by signing up for one of the following live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Univision, UniMas and Univision Deportes Network are all among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards international soccer and sports in general.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of every 2019 Gold Cup match on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch a match live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch matches on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2. The Univision networks aren’t included, so you’ll only be able to watch the English broadcasts on Hulu.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of every 2019 Gold Cup match on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include both Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2. The Univision networks aren’t included, so you’ll only be able to watch the English broadcasts on Vue.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of every 2019 Gold Cup match on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

2019 Gold Cup Preview

Mexico and the United States have claimed seven and six Gold Cup titles. Canada, the only other team to win the tournament, pulled it off in 2000.

The Americans struggled in a pair of June friendlies on home soil, losing to Jamaica 1-0 in Washington DC and falling to Venezuela 3-0 in Cincinnati four days later.

“I think we need to be calm,” USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said after the loss to Venezuela, according to ESPN. “I think we need to look at the game, look at what we need to improve on, and then set out to do it. It’s really tough after a result like this and start making excuses. I don’t really want to do that. But what I’d say is we’re still getting guys where they need to be, and we’re not there yet, and that’s pretty clear. So we’re going to keep working on it.”

Mexico will be without offensive talents Hirving Lozano, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, Carlos Vela, Jesus “Tecatito” Corona, and Javier Aquino.

But goals weren’t difficult to come by for El Tri in a pair of warm-up friendlies, topping Venezuela 3-1 and Ecuador 3-2.

“Honestly, it helps us a lot, most of all with our confidence,” midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro said after scoring the game-winner against Venezuela, according to Goal.com. “We know that a lot of important players, unfortunately, have had to leave the national team because of decisions.

“Those who are here are here, and we have to give everything for the national team.”

Fellow midfielders Roberto Alvarado and Andres Guardado also tallied against Venezuela.

Jonathan dos Santos, Luis Montes, and Luis Alfonso Rodriguez, also primarily midfielders, found the back of the net for Mexico against Ecuador.

Montes and dos Santos also scored in a 4-2 victory over Paraguay in March, the team’s last match before the recent two-game set.

“I think we need to accommodate [Montes] more,” Mexico head coach Tata Martino said, per Goal.com. “If I’m not mistaken, he came into the Paraguay game as a left winger. Today he played as a left midfielder. Sometimes he switched with Jonathan and Jonathan went to the left and he’d come to the right. We need to accommodate him more in this space, because the reality is he’s not used to playing in this position.

“He needs to get forward more. Surely as time goes gone, with training, he’ll adapt and will play like he does in Leon and be able to adapt and play really well in the national team as well.”

CONCACAF Gold Cup Groups

After group play, the top two teams in each group advance to the knockout stage.

Group A: Canada, Cuba, Mexico, Martinique

Group B: Bermuda, Costa Rica, Haiti, Nacaragua

Group C: Curacao, El Salvador, Honduras, Jamaica

Group D: Guyana, Panama, Trinidad and Tobago, United States