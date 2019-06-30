How to Watch ‘Instinct’ Season 2 Online Without Cable

Professor and ex-CIA agent Dr. Dylan Reinhart (Alan Cumming) is back for a summer of serial-killer sleuthing with NYPD detective Lizzie Needham (Bojana Novakovic). Instinct, CBS’s police procedural drama based on James Patterson’s Murder Games, returns for its second season premiere as Dr. Reinhart is reinstated as an NYPD consultant after being put on leave, just in time to join his partner, Detective Needham, on their new case, the “Sleeping Beauty Killer.”

Season 2 of Instinct premieres on Sunday, June 30, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch new episodes live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Amazon Prime’s CBS Channel

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If you don’t watch live, the Amazon CBS Channel also comes with CBS’ complete on-demand library, which includes all of Season 1 of Instinct and will have new episodes available after they air live.

FuboTV

CBS (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch the show up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes CBS (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CBS on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

CBS All Access

This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and then you can watch a live stream of CBS on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

If you don’t watch live, CBS All Access comes with CBS’ complete on-demand library, which includes all of Season 1 of Instinct and will have new episodes available after they air live.

‘Instinct’ Season 2 Preview

The great Alan Cumming should always be celebrated even if CBS’s Instinct brings varying results.

As per the network’s description, “Instinct stars Alan Cumming as a former CIA operative, author and university professor turned NYPD consultant Dylan Reinhart, who, after being put on leave by the NYPD, is reinstated in time to join his partner on their newest case. NYPD detective Lizzie Needham, who fluctuates being irritated and enamored with Dylan, is ready to jump back into their partnership while sorting out her own personal life. Helping them is Julian Cousins, Dylan’s invaluable CIA comrade who rivals Dylan in brilliance and wit, and can get top-secret dirt on anyone, anywhere, anytime and who also is part of an under-the-radar relationship with Lizzie. Lizzie’s boss, Lt. Jasmine Gooden, is relieved to reinstate Dylan but also lets him know that he now plays by her rules. But as Dylan feels reenergized returning to his work life, his husband, Andy, is busy fielding the adoption process in the hopes that they can finally become parents. With Dylan and Lizzie back as partners, a “Sleeping Beauty Killer” case comes their way, and they realize they need to continue to both trust their instincts.”

Co-starring alongside Cumming is Bojana Novakovic as Det. Lizzie Needham, Daniel Ings as Andy, Naveen Andrews as Julian Cousins, and Sharon Leal as Lt. Jasmine Gooden.

Although the first season received mixed reviews, many critics wrote about the show’s promising protential. “With mischievous charm, Cumming freshens a premise familiar from The Mentalist, Castle, and Elementary,” wrote Hal Boedeker of the Orlando Sentinel.

Tim Goodman of The Hollywood Reporter said, “He wears a lot of hats and his outfits are impeccable. It’s kind of a perfect Cumming vehicle.”

On the season’s second episode airing July 7 entitled “Broken Record,” Dylan and Lizzie investigate the murder of an aspiring musician who was gunned down on a roller coaster at an amusement park. Also, Lizzie exhausts herself trying to keep up with a newly single friend, and Andy and Dylan look to broaden their options for adoption.

Cumming is an actor famous for his roles both on stage and on screen. He recently starred in shows such as The Good Wife and Web Therapy. He’s a four-time Emmy nominee and a two time Golden Globe nominee who also had guest-starring roles in Broad City and Doctor Who.