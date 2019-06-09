How to Watch KUWTK Season 16 Episode 9 Online

Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians continues, as does the drama, and episode 9 airs tonight, from 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 9 p.m. CT, on the E! network. Tonight’s episode is titled “Christmas Chaos” and the plot description of what to expect reads, “Kris reluctantly allows Kim to take over the annual Christmas Eve party; Khloe must come to the rescue when North’s hamster dies; Kris tries to understand the unconventional relationship between Kourtney, Scott and his girlfriend.” For those who would like to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription or login info, there are still options for watching it as it airs.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of E! on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

E! is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of E! on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch KUWTK live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including E!.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of E! on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch KUWTK live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include E!.

You can start a free 5-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of E! on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch KUWTK live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians are also available for you to purchase on Amazon, along with previous seasons of the show, if you would like to catch up on past episodes.

On tonight’s episode, Kim Kardashian’s takeover of her mom’s tradition of having a giant, glamorous Christmas party, evokes great emotion from the matriarch. Kim tells her mother, “The time has come that maybe we switch the location [of the party] and we have it here at our house … I want you to give us your blessing. I don’t want to just steal it from you.” Her mom Kris’ response is, “I want you guys to be able to do this till you’re my age and one of your kids takes over. That’s the whole … that’s the joy. The thought of actually not doing it at my house … It makes me so sad.”

Next week’s episode of the show is titled “Heavy Meddle” and it airs on June 16, 2019. The synopsis of the episode reads, “Khloe tries to mediate a fight between Kourtney and Kendall, but ends up making matters worse; Kim continues searching for a cure for her psoriasis; Kris makes herself at home in Kylie’s new office space, so Kylie must show her mom who is boss.” Recently, Kylie Jenner posted a video of her chic office space on social media, giving fans an inside look at a day in her life. The space is clean, modern, industrial, and has some girly features to the decor as well. And, because Kylie is a working mom, she even has a playroom for her young daughter Stormi, at the office. In the video, Kylie’s mom was at the office with her for a meeting and sister Kendall dropped in to discuss details for an upcoming makeup collaboration. Have a look at the 19-minute video of “a day in the life” of Kylie Jenner below.

Tune in as Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on Sunday nights, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the E! network.