How to Watch the ‘Masterchef Junior’ Season 7 Finale Online

The season 7 finale of Masterchef Junior airs tonight, on June 4, 2019, and the adult version of the show is already underway. So, for those who need their Masterchef fix, you are in luck. Masterchef Junior broadcasts on the Fox network and, for those who do not have a cable subscription, you’re probably wondering how you can watch the finale as it airs.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Fox on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

Fox (live in most markets) is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fox on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes Fox (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fox on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Fox (live in most markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fox on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Sling TV

Fox (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch Fox live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Gordon Ramsay, Christina Tosi, and Aarón Sanchez have been the judges for Masterchef Junior all season and there are just three young contestants left in the competition. The top 3 finalists are 12-year-old Che Spiotta, 11-year-old Ivy Angst, and 11-year-old Malia Brauer. In an interview with Spectrum Local News, finalist Spiotta talked about how he first was introduced to cooking. Spiotta said, “I got into cooking when I was really young, like three or four. Mainly because I’m gluten-free. There’s a lot of foods I couldn’t eat.”

Spiotta also talked about what life was like for him on Masterchef Junior and since filming ended. He revealed, “I think I’ve just gotten a lot more experience being in the kitchen and being with that stress. It really changed the way I cook forever, it’s made me such a better cook … My future is definitely going to have something to do with food and I think it’s given me such a kickstart into the culinary world to be on the show and to go this far — which is really awesome.”

Finalist Malia Brauer, on the other hand, got her start in cooking from her great-grandmother, according to the Daily News. And, the third finalist, Angst, is a Little Person who has achondroplasia, and brings her own style to the kitchen, rocking a fedora on every episode. According to 2Paragraphs, Angst hopes to make healthier options for typical children’s menus at restaurants.

Through most of Masterchef Junior this season, it seemed like chef-testant Sadie Suskind would make it to the finale, but she was eliminated in the semi-finals.