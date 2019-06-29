How to Watch Ramy Youssef HBO Special Online Without Cable Free

The star of Hulu’s Ramy series, comedian Ramy Youssef, will air his first HBO stand-up special, Ramy Youssef: Feelings, tonight. The performance was taped in front of a live studio audience at the famous Chicago Cultural Center.

The special premieres Saturday, June 29, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. But if you don’t have cable or HBO, you can watch Ramy Youssef: Feelings live or on demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

‘Ramy Youssef: Feelings’ Preview

Hot off his successful Hulu series Ramy, writer, actor, and comedian Ramy Youssef is set to premiere his very first HBO comedy special. Ramy Youssef: Feelings is an exclusive presentation of Youssef’s set that was taped in front of a live studio audience at the landmark Chicago Cultural Center. Sharing candid anecdotes from his life, the Egyptian-American comedian offers his thoughts on a number of subjects, including the best day of the week to pray, his father’s immigration story and connection to Donald Trump, his complicated love for Lebron James, whether dogs are really man’s best friend, and how sometimes he wishes he had never had sex.

The special is executive produced by Youssef alongside Jerrod Carmichael in partnership with A24 and is directed by Chris Storer.

Youssef’s show, Ramy, was recently renewed for a 10-episode second season by Hulu. Co-created with Carmichael and Ari Katcher, the series is based on the real-life experiences and comedy of Youssef, who also is co-writing with Katcher and Ryan Welch. Ramy takes viewers into the world of a first-generation American Muslim who is on a spiritual journey in his politically divided New Jersey neighborhood. According to Deadline, the show “explores the challenges of what it’s like being caught between an Egyptian community that thinks life is a moral test and a Millennial generation that thinks life has no consequences.” Youssef, who also writes and executive-produces the show, told Variety that he approached the first season as if it was going to be the only one, partly to be able to tap into the show’s commentary on the “massive anxieties that sit on the mind of humanity right now.”

“I was reading a book on meditation that said you should try to meditate between three and five times a day, and yeah, that’s what Muslims say. I think we’re really converging in similar ways,” he said. “With this story we’re looking at it from one of the traditional monotheistic faiths.”

Youssef’s other TV credits include an arc on USA’s Mr. Robot and co-starring opposite Scott Baio and Alanna Ubach in Nickelodeon’s 2012-15 comedy See Dad Run. He’s also lined up to voice Omar in the upcoming animated feature Hump about a wide-eyed camel who is joined by a cunning desert fox and a mistrusting goat on an epic journey to cross the Arabian desert and find his best friend.