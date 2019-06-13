How to Watch Roughriders vs Tiger-Cats in USA

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Tim Hortons Field for each team’s CFL season opener on Thursday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET. For those in the United States, it won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch the game via ESPN+, the streaming service from ESPN that includes various CFL games, other live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and other original, exclusive content for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Roughriders vs Tiger-Cats on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, it will be available to be watched on-demand via ESPN+, as well.

Roughriders vs Tiger-Cats Preview

The Tiger-Cats went 8-10 in 2018, good enough for second place in the East Division, then blasted the BC Lions 48-8 in the playoffs to reach the division finals, where they fell to eventual Grey Cup runner-ups the Ottawa Redblacks.

Hamilton quarterback Jeremiah Masoli enjoyed a career season, ranking second in the league in passing yards (5,209) and third in completions (378) and passing touchdowns (28). He also finished third in completion percentage (66.1) among players with at least 500 attempts.

The Redblacks lost quarterback Trevor Harris and running back William Powell this offseason, leaving the door open for the Tiger-Cats to take the division.

“For us, the mindset is we don’t care about any of the rankings … we just want to win,” Masoli said, according to The Canadian Press. “That’s what it’s all about.

“For me, it (Ticats’ expectations) is just to win all of our games. Execute one play at a time, stay on the field as an offense, play together, play complementary football. That’s our goal.”

Hamilton promoted assistant head coach Orlondo Steinauer to head coach in the offseason, replacing June Jones. The team then hired Tommy Condell to be their offensive coordinator, a position he held from 2013-15.

“We’re fortunate to have a guy like [Masoli],” Steinauer said, per TCP. “Absolutely you have to have someone who can spin it.

“Somebody who can take control of the huddle, who lead and battle through adversity, not always when times are good but also when times are tough.”

The Roughriders posted a 12-6 mark last season, the second-best record in the league. But with starting quarterback Zach Collaros out with a concussion, Saskatchewan lost to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 23-18 in the division semifinals.

The former Tiger-Cats signal caller had the worst statistical season of his career in 2018, throwing nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions in his first year with the Roughriders. Still, they went 10-4 in his starts.

Collaros spent four seasons with Hamilton — tossing 62 touchdowns and 32 picks and leading the Tiger-Cats to the 2014 Grey Cup, where they lost to the Calgary Stampeders 20-14 — before an offseason trade sent him to the Roughriders.

“I’m excited, for sure,” the 30-year-old said, according to The Hamilton Spectator. “It’ll be great to walk into the stadium like I always did, but obviously I’ll have to head to a different locker room.

“I’m very grateful for my time in Hamilton. I felt I really grew up there, through the people I met and from the experiences I had.”