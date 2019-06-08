How to Watch TLC’s ‘SMothered’ Season Premiere Online

TLC’s new reality series SMothered premieres Sunday, June 9 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. The show follows four mother-daughter pairs from across the country whose relationships are unnaturally close. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch TLC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

The TLC Series is Co-Produces By The New York Post & Highlights Four Mother-Daughter Relationships That Share Very Few Boundaries

TLC’s official series description for the show reads “If you thought you knew what the phrase ‘Like Mother, Like Daughter’ meant, just wait until TLC’s new family series sMothered, which follows four outrageous mother/daughter duos who take their bonds to the extreme!”

The series features four mother and daughter duos who will make viewers ask “how close is too close?” One daughter still shares a bed with her mother, and the two even share the same bathwater, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg with the four families featured on the show.

“We act alike, we dress alike, we’re like twins!” one mother tells the cameras in the series promo, which you can watch below.

Kathy and Cristina refer to each other as their “husband,” while Sunhe and Angelica still sleep together each night, (they also consider it an “act of trust” to share the same bathwater), despite the fact that Angelica is in a long-term, committed relationship. Mariah plans to take her mother to Las Vegas to celebrate her 21st birthday party, and Dawn and Cher speak on the phone multiple times a day to check in on one another.

The series premiere synopsis for Sunday’s episode reads “A mother and daughter share a special bond, but how close is too close? A daughter is keeping a huge secret from her mom. A mother intervenes in her daughter’s love life. A father is shocked by his daughter’s plan to bring mom along on her 21st birthday.”

Tune in Sunday at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT for the series premiere of SMothered, only on TLC.

