How to Watch ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Premiere Online

There was Laguna Beach and then there was The Hills. Now, the fan-favorite cast members have returned to their stomping grounds, along with a couple of newcomers, for a reboot of the hit reality show. The new edition of the series is titled The Hills: New Beginnings and it premieres on June 24, 2019, at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT, on the MTV network. If you do not have the MTV channel or a cable subscription, you can still watch the show as it airs live, as well as after the new episodes air.

In addition to the above streaming options, clips from the show can be viewed on the MTV website or YouTube. Plus, individual episodes, along with the entire season 1 of The Hills: New Beginnings, are available for purchase on Amazon.

Two major names who have not returned to participate in the reboot are Kristin Cavallari and Lauren Conrad. Both have thrived in the fashion industry and have gone on to get married and have kids. Cavallari actually has her own hit reality show currently and it is titled Very Cavallari. Lo Bosworth has not returned either. Some of the familiar faces back on the show include Audrina Patridge, “Speidi” (Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt), Stephanie Pratt, “Justin Bobby”, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, and Whitney Port. Newcomers include the son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, Brandon, and actress Mischa Barton.

For those interested in the first couple of episode descriptions, read on below.

Episode 1 is titled “I Don’t Hold Grudges… JK!” and the description of the episode states, “It’s a new beginning for this iconic group of friends, as they return to the Hills and reconnect for the first time in years; while facing new challenges, old rivalries and romances collide.” The second episode will air on July 1, 2019 and it is called “The Rest Is Still Unwritten…” The plot synopsis, “Following the friends as they return to the city they loved and left in their 20s; now 30-somethings and ready to face the future, they re-examine past mistakes, make new ones, and strive to regain the fame and fire they once had.”

Following the premiere episode, at 11:06 p.m. ET/PT and 10:06 p.m. CT, an after show with the cast will air on MTV. The above live stream info can be used to watch this as well. Michael Strahan and Sara Haines will host the after show and fans will get an exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming season 1 of the series.