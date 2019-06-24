Uruguay vs Chile Live Stream: How to Watch Copa America in USA

Those in the US can watch a live stream of Uruguay vs Chile in English via ESPN+ or in Spanish via FuboTV. More information about ESPN+, FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

Uruguay vs Chile Preview

Both sides have already secured passage to the knockout stage.

With a victory, Uruguay can overtake Chile for first place in Group C and a meeting with Group A third-place finishers Peru in the quarterfinals. But a loss could drop La Celeste to third in the group, depending on the result of Japan’s matchup with Ecuador, though Japan would have to overcome Uruguay’s goal differential advantage, which stands at eight.

Their last time out, Uruguay trailed Japan twice but earned a 2-2 draw.

“I am not worried,” Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez said, according to The Associated Press. “Do you know how many times I lived this in those 13 years (as Uruguay coach)? Japan was aggressive. They had fewer opportunities and scored twice. They played a great match.”

La Celeste outshot the Samurai Blue 29-12 and put 10 shots on net to Japan’s three. They also held the ball for 58 percent of the match.

“We played well in general but we learned that in tournaments of this quality if you make two errors you can concede two goals so we have to be more careful,” Uruguay striker Luis Suarez said, according to Reuters.

The FC Barcelona star added: “They are young and fast but we know they have a lot of quality. They pressed us well and they didn’t let us play the way we wanted.

“We knew what this game could be like, their [4-0 loss to] Chile didn’t tell the full story.”

Suarez drew his side even at 1-1 with a strike from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute. Japan midfielder Koji Miyoshi tallied his second goal of the match in the 59th minute, only for Uruguay defender Jose Gimenez to equalize seven minutes later.

“Against Chile they missed some forcefulness, otherwise the match would have been different,” Gimenez said, per AP. “We didn’t lose, it is a valuable point.”

Chile followed their big victory over Japan with a 2-1 win against Ecuador.

After suffering a left ankle injury in the first half, forward Alexis Sanchez notched the game-winner in the 51st minute.

“I twisted my ankle. I kept playing for the love I have for this national team,” Chile’s all-time leader in goals said, per AP. “When I play for my country, I’m always playing happy.”

A right ankle injury limited the Manchester United forward in 2018-19.

Uruguay have won the Copa America a record 15 times, but Chile have won the last two.

“We will go with all we have against Uruguay,” Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal said, per AP. “We want to be first in the group and improve in every match. Chile wants a third Copa (title).”