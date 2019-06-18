How to Watch Wig Documentary Online for Free

Wigstock, the annual drag festival that was started by Lady Bunny in 1984, is explored in the new HBO documentary Wig, which premieres on Tuesday, June 18, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have HBO, you can watch Wig live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or another streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime’s HBO Channel

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content here on the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch Wig live on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or another streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If you don’t watch live, the Amazon HBO Channel also comes with HBO’s complete on-demand library, which will include Wig as soon as it first airs live.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch Wig live as it airs on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you don’t watch live, Hulu’s HBO channel also comes with HBO’s complete on-demand library, which will include Wig as soon as it airs live.

PlayStation Vue

Whether you already have PlayStation Vue or you want to start a free 5-day trial of PlayStation Vue, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO add-on, which comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can watch Wig live as it airs on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you don’t watch live, PS Vue’s HBO channel also comes with HBO’s complete on-demand library, which will include Wig episodes as soon as they first air live.