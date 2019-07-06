Celtics vs 76ers Summer League Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will meet in the Las Vegas Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday.

Celtics vs 76ers Summer League Preview

The 76ers bested the Milwaukee Bucks 107-106 in their Las Vegas Summer League opener on Friday behind 19 points from Marial Shayok, the No. 54 overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft.

The wing out of Iowa State went 7-of-13 off the bench, grabbing four rebounds in 21 minutes.

Second-year pro Zhaire Smith shot 5-of-8 for 10 points to go with five assists, a block, a steal, and three thunderous dunks in 24 minutes of action.

“I’m coming in, 16th pick, first-rounder,” Smith said of last year’s Summer League, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. “I’m coming in like, ‘I’m going to drop 30.’ But this year, I’m like, ‘Let’s just have fun and have the game come to me, do the little things and help the team win.’

“The game came to me and I just had fun with it.”

A foot fracture and a life-threatening allergic reaction to food limited the former Texas Tech wing to six games as a rookie, who didn’t make his NBA debut until March 25.

“I just got stronger and stronger,” Smith said, per the Inquirer. “I had an edge to me, like, ‘I just want to dominate.’ When I was in that hospital bed, I was wishing, like, I wished to be tired again [due to playing]. But just grinding, that just helped me.”

Romeo Langford, Boston’s highest pick in the recent draft at No. 16, isn’t expected to participate as he deals with a thumb injury, but fellow draftees Grant Williams (No. 22), Carsen Edwards (No. 33), and Tremont Waters (No. 51) should see the floor.

The Celtics roster also features center Tacko Fall, who signed a one-year deal with the team after going undrafted.

The 7’6″ Senegalese played at UCF for four years, setting the Division I record for career field-goal percentage at 74 percent. His 2.6 blocks per game in 2018-19 ranked ninth in the nation.

Questions about Fall’s mobility contributed to his going undrafted.

“That was the main thing, the main question mark a lot of people had about me. Even the people from the Celtics were a little surprised,” Fall said, according to the Boston Herald. “It was just will — I knew I could get better and wanted to do it. I continuously tried to do it.”

He added: “Defense is mostly effort. I’m gonna guard to disrupt everything pretty much. Great guards in the NBA, you have to contain them. Lot of bigs like Rudy Gobert. He’s not the fastest, but he won defensive player of the year for a reason. He just shows there’s a spot in the NBA for people like me.”