Federer vs Nadal Wimbledon Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

Federer vs Nadal Wimbledon 2019 Preview

Nadal owns a 24-15 record against his friendly rival, but Federer has bested him in two of their three matches at Wimbledon, which account for all their grass-court affairs.

Federer, 37, and Nadal, 33, haven’t met at the All England Club since 2008, when the latter pulled out a 6–4, 6–4, 6–7(5–7), 6–7(8–10), 9–7 victory in a classic final.

“Haven’t played each other in a long, long time on this surface,” Federer said, according to The Associated Press. “He’s serving way different. I remember back in the day, how he used to serve. And now, how much bigger he’s serving, how much faster he finishes points. It’s going to be tough. Rafa really can hurt anybody on any surface. I mean, he’s that good. He’s not just a clay-court specialist, we know.”

The pair met at the French Open semifinals in June; Nadal dispatched the Swiss in straight sets on a windy day en route to his 12th title at Roland Garros, the most victories any man has at any Grand Slam.

Federer ranks second on that list, with his eight triumphs at Wimbledon.

“We had some brutal conditions to play (in) there,” Federer said of their most recent matchup, per AP. “But it was a joy to play against Rafa there, on his court. And, of course, I’d love to play against him here at Wimbledon.”

Federer holds an edge on Nadal for the most men’s singles titles at Grand Slams, 20-18.

“I just expect to play against probably the best player in the history of this surface and know that I have to play my best if I want to have chances to try to be in that final,” the Spaniard said, according to the official ATP website. “[To] play against Roger always is a unique situation. Excited to be back on this court against him after 11 years. Means a lot for me and probably for him, too.”

He added: “Excited about this match, excited about this opportunity to be again in that round against him. Always I say the same: of course, the opportunities to play against each other every time are less, but we are still here.”

Federer dropped his first set of this year’s tournament to South African 22-year-old Lloyd Harris then won the next 12 before taking down Kei Nishikori 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

Nadal’s lone set loss came to Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in the second round. The two-time Wimbledon champ topped Sam Querrey of the United States 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 to reach the semifinals.