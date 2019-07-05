Pelicans vs Knicks Summer League Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Zion Williamson will make his New Orleans Pelicans debut on Friday when they take on his former Duke teammate RJ Barrett and the New York Knicks at the Las Vegas NBA Summer League.

Pelicans vs Knicks Summer League Preview

After just a handful of practices, Williamson has already taken a liking to the NBA’s style of play.

“I do like the spacing a lot more,” Williamson said, according to NBA.com. “(Defenders) can’t really (just) stand in the paint, so it gives me a lot more room to operate.

“The 3-point line does create more spacing, because everybody can shoot. You can’t really help off too much, otherwise it’s an open 3. I love the spacing. It’s almost like a dream come true for me. Because every time I attack the basket, there is space for me.”

The 18-year-old hauled in numerous accolades in his lone college season, including the National College Player of the Year award, before getting selected No. 1 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in June.

The burly, explosive forward averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals, and 1.8 blocks while shooting 68 percent from the field for the Duke Blue Devils.

“I feel like I don’t get enough credit for my low-post game,” he said, per NBA.com. “I can attack off the wing, I can attack from up top, but in college it’s a little different, because everyone can help over (defensively). In the NBA, they can help over, but not really (as much), so I’m able to show more of my skill.”

He’ll meet his friend and Duke teammate RJ Barrett in his first game as a Pelican. The Knicks selected the playmaking wing with the No. 3 pick in the draft.

“It’s going to be great” Williamson said, according to NOLA.com. “We both know that we are both competitive and we are going to go at each other. I think we both understand that whoever gets the win, wins that matchup. So I’m just trying to help my team get the win.”

Like Williamson, Barrett earned consensus first-team All-American honors. He put up 22.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists as a Blue Devils freshman.

“He’s a freak,” Barrett told the New York Post of Williamson after practice on Thursday. “There’s nothing you can do about it. You just got to contain him.”

He added: “It’s going to be fun playing against my friend. I’ll probably going to get switched on him, but we’ll see what the game gives.

“I have been wanting to play for a long time. I haven’t played for so long. But we haven’t talked about the game at all. We’re just going to go out and play.”