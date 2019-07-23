Real Madrid vs Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

Those in the USA can watch a live stream of Real Madrid vs Arsenal without cable via a free trial of PlayStation Vue right here. More information about PS Vue and other live stream options can be found below

Arsenal vs Real Madrid Preview

Arsenal bested Fiorentina 3-0 on Saturday behind an Edward Nketiah brace, improving to 2-0 with one match remaining in the friendly tournament.

The 20-year-old forward now has three goals and an assist in a trio of preseason matches; he logged 77 minutes and a helper in a 3-0 friendly victory over the Colorado Rapids before the tournament, then came on late to notch the game-winner in the Gunners’ 2-1 win over Bayern Munich in their ICC opener.

“It’s brilliant,” Nketiah told Arsenal.com after the victory over Bayern. “They’re such a great team and it was a great experience to come on.

“I didn’t come on for long, so I just wanted to make an impact and do well. Luckily I was in the right place at the right time. I’m grateful.”

He added: “Pre-season is vital. I always try to come back in tip-top shape and do my best. It’s a chance. I came on today and I took my chance. That’s all I can do.”

Last year, Nketiah saw the pitch for 62 minutes across five Premier League appearances for Arsenal.

“I’m really happy,” head coach Unai Emery said, per Arsenal.com. “Last season in small moments when we could give him chances to be on the pitch, he did very well. I can confirm his progress and we want this progress with every player. Each player has the opportunity to show this capacity and above all first is a very good attitude. After this is that the young players need experience and they need to take minutes and to have confidence playing with us. The young energy is very important, especially Eddie Nketiah, he is playing and progressing very well.”

Four major offseason additions — Eden Hazard, Luka Jović, Ferland Mendy, and Rodrygo Goes — debuted for Real Madrid in their first and so far only ICC match, a 3-1 defeat to Bayern on Saturday.

Rodrygo tallied Los Blancos’ lone strike when he curled a free kick into the upper right-hand corner of the German champions’ net in the 84th minute.

“I always used to take free kicks at Santos,” Rodrygo said, according to Marca. “That is why I asked to take it. I am disappointed about the result, but I am very excited and happy to be here. It’s a dream for me to play for Real Madrid, who I believe are the best club in the world.”

It’s not yet clear whether the 18-year-old will open the season with Real Madrid’s first team.

“I am not sure whether I will be playing in the first team yet,” Rodrygo said. “It is up to [head coach Zinedine] Zidane and his staff to decide where best to utilize me. I am just focussed on getting a good first pre-season under my belt.”