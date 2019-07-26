Real Madrid vs Atletico Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

Those in the USA can watch a live stream of Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid without cable via a free trial of PlayStation Vue right here. More information about PS Vue and other live stream options can be found below

Intracity rivals Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid will meet in International Champions Cup play on Saturday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

In the US, the match is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Each side enters El Derbi Madrileño having won their last ICC match via shootout — Real Madrid bounced back from a 3-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in their opener of the friendly tournament to edge Arsenal 3-2 on penalties following a 2-2 draw in regulation, and Atlético bested Chivas 5-4 from the spot following a scoreless 90 minutes of play in their first ICC tilt.

Los Blancos lost Spanish defender Nacho to a red card in the ninth minute, then Arsenal’s Greek center back Sokratis Papastathopoulos was sent off 31 minutes later.

“We started really well and then we lost a player early on,” Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane said, according to the team’s website. “We kept going positively with 10 against 11 and even better still when it became 10 against 10. We put on a good display and drew level in the second half. We’re still in the preparation phase and we know our play will get a lot better. We improved today.”

Gareth Bale, whose departure from Real Madrid seems imminent and who didn’t play in the Bayern defeat, came on in the second half to pull Los Blancos within one in the 56th minute. Fellow winger Marco Asensio equalized three minutes later.

Not soon after, however, the 20-year-old Asensio ruptured his left ACL and the external meniscus in his knee, likely knocking him out for most of if not the entire upcoming season.

“We’re a bit concerned,” Zidane said, per the team’s site. “It’s his knee, he’s gone straight to hospital for some tests so we’ll see.”

The coach added: “But it doesn’t look good. It’s the downside of today for us, we’ve lost a player and we’re pretty gutted. We’re gutted for Marco and hope it will be the least serious possible outcome.”

In their shootout victory over Chivas, Atlético also went down a man early only to have the sides even up later in the match — Atlético midfielder Marcos Llorente and Chivas defender Carlos Villanueva López went off in the 24th and 61st minutes, respectively.

“I thought we reacted well,” Atlético defender Kieran Trippier said, according to Goal. “The mentality of the team was unbelievable, we continued to press and try to win the ball back quickly.

“We want to win, no matter who we play. That’s the mindset from this team and this coach.”

The 28-year-old English international joined Los Colchoneros this offseason following four years on Tottenham Hotspur’s backline.

“I’m extremely proud to be here and willing to give it my all,” Trippier said, per Goal.

“The supporters have been incredible. They’ve been so nice to me and welcomed me with open arms.

“I’ll do my best for the shirt.”