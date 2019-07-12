‘SneakerCenter’ Premiere Explores Giannis Antetokounmpo’s New Shoes

Those excited about Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo’s first signature shoe, the Nike Zoom Freak 1, will certainly want to check out ESPN+’s newest exclusive series, SneakerCenter.

The new sneaker-focused show premieres Friday, July 12, with a special episode that will follow the NBA MVP on his recent trip to Greece and will explore the production and release of his new kicks. Future episodes, which feature other athletes and artists, will then be released later in the fall.

‘SneakerCenter’ Preview

Per ESPN, the new series explores “sneaker lifestyle and culture across sports, entertainment and beyond as told by the athletes, artists, enthusiasts and brands who power the movement.” The show “will feature a rotating set of segments that explore all aspects of the global marketplace, featuring a different anchor story with a key narrative each episode.”

As previously mentioned, the premiere episode centers around new NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the recent release of his first signature shoe, the Nike Zoom Freak 1. The shoes, which first went on sale in June and then were just released in the new black-and-white colorway on Wednesday, have reportedly been selling extremely well.

The shoe has a variety of designs that uniquely honor his family.

“Wherever I go, I try to represent my family to the best of my ability,” Giannis said. “You can see right here in the front, I got my parents’ names and in the back I got my four brothers’ names. There’s the Greek flag representing my country, you can see the three and the four, ‘I am my father’s legacy.’ My dad passed away two years ago…I wanted to show appreciation to my dad. You can see the roses in the bottom, and the sign side, support with comfort.”

Keeping with that theme, Antetokounmpo recently made a trip to his home country of Greece to officially unveil the new signature next to his brothers. The premiere episode of SneakerCenter will also feature coverage of that trip.

Future episodes will then be released later in the fall.