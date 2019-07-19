How to Watch Atlas vs Juarez Online in USA

FC Juárez and Club Atlas will open their 2019 Liga MX seasons at the latter’s Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara on Friday night.

Atlas vs Juarez Preview

FC Juárez was founded in 2015, bringing professional soccer back to the city following the disbandment of Indios de Ciudad Juárez.

They’ve since played in Ascenso MX, Mexico’s second-tier league, but they’ll compete in the top-flight Liga MX in 2019-20. The squad didn’t play their way into promotion; its ownership group purchased the financially struggling Lobos BUAP and took their place in the nation’s top division.

“The situation is like this: Juérez will participate in Liga MX next season in place of Lobos BUAP,” Liga MX president Enrique Bonilla said in June, according to the El Paso Times. “It’s done. It’s been agreed by the assembly and from this moment we’ll work on the schedule.”

MountainStar Sports Group, which owns USL team the El Paso Locomotive and San Diego Padres Triple-A affiliate the El Paso Chihuahuas, has a minority stake in FC Juárez.

“We’re very excited about the new Liga MX team playing in Juarez and we look forward to competing on the highest level of soccer in North America,” MountainStar Sports CEO Josh Hunt said, per the El Paso Times. “We’re proud that our ownership group is part of bringing this addition to the professional sports scene in Juarez and El Paso.

“We strongly believe the popularity of soccer in all of North America is on the rise, and we are in a unique location among Liga MX clubs: we will play on the US/Mexico border. El Paso and Juárez will both benefit from wide television exposure throughout the US, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America.”

Last year, Club Atlas finished 17th and 13th out of 18 teams in the Apertura and the Clausura, respectively. They surrendered 55 goals in 34 regular season games.

This offseason, they lost former American international defender Omar Gonzalez, who signed with MLS club Toronto FC.

Following seven seasons with the LA Galaxy, Gonzalez joined Liga MX side Pachuca in 2015, and Los Tuzos loaned him to Club Atlas for the 2018-19 campaign. He scored a pair of goals in 23 matches with Los Rojinegros.

After joining Toronto, the 30-year-old noted how much he’d improved in Liga MX.

“Since leaving MLS in 2015, I think my game has improved tremendously,” Gonzalez said, according to the Toronto Sun. “I think I’m a different player in terms of reading the game, in terms of my movement, in terms of my defending, defending in the box, my aggressiveness. I think on the ball I’m much better, I’m much calmer.”