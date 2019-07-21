How to Watch the ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Finale Online

Tonight is the season 2 finale of Big Little Lies, which airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the HBO network, but don’t worry if you don’t have HBO. For those without the HBO channel in their cable package or without a cable subscription at all, there are still options for watching the show during its scheduled broadcast tonight. If you do not have cable, you can watch a live stream of HBO on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

PlayStation Vue

Whether you already have PlayStation Vue or you want to start a free 5-day trial of PlayStation Vue, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO add-on, which comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

For those who have been watching this season, they are familiar with the star-studded cast, made up of Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, Adam Scott, and James Tupper. Meryl Streep also joined the show this season, as Mary Louise, the mother of the late character Perry. With so many big names involved, it’s hard to get their schedules together, so there’s a good chance that there will not be a season 3. After all, there was initially only supposed to be a season 1. HBO President Casey Bloys told TV Line, “The reality is, they are some of the busiest actresses working in Hollywood. I just think it’s not realistic … Season two was a chance for everyone involved to end [the franchise] in a way that feels satisfying.”

At the end of last season, the “Monterey Five” made a pact to keep the truth about Celeste’s husband Perry’s death a secret. With Bonnie having pushed Perry to his death, she has struggled with keeping that to herself. Will it finally be revealed that Perry didn’t slip and fall? Will the Monterey Five go to prison?

On the finale episode of the show, Celeste will question her mother-in-law in court, as they battle for custody. Will Celeste lose her kids to their grandmother? Does Mary Louise get the children? Will both women lose the kids? According to The Ringer, questions surrounding the death of Perry’s brother Raymond Wright may be brought up, as the details of his death haven’t been talked about. Raymond died when he was just 5 years old.

Tonight’s episode is titled “I Want to Know” and the plot description of the finale reads, “Celeste questions Mary Louise about a tragic event from Perry’s childhood; Madeline worries their lie is tearing the Monterey Five apart.”

Another question to be answered on the finale is whether or not Ed and Madeline will stay together. After her infidelity and counseling, Ed finally started to warm back up to his wife on episode 6 last week. But, Madeline has kept the Perry death scandal a secret from her husband and they are trying to work on honesty in their relationship. So, will Ed find out the truth and leave Madeline? Will Madeline tell him what really happened?

Here are all of our questions we are hoping get answered on tonight’s finale:

1. Will Ed and Madeline stay together?

2. Does Celeste lose custody of her children?

3. Does Bonnie end up confessing to Perry’s killing?

4. Do the Monterey Five break up?

5. Does Renata leave her husband?

6. Will the truth about Perry’s death be revealed?

7. Can Jane trust Corey after he spoke to police?