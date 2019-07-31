How to Watch Chelsea vs Red Bull Salzburg in USA

Chelsea will visit Red Bull Salzburg at Red Bull Arena for a preseason friendly on Wednesday.

In the US, the match begins at 2 p.m. ET. It won’t be on regular TV in the United States, but you can watch the match via ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of lots of international soccer and other live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Chelsea vs RB Salzburg on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Chelsea vs RB Salzburg Preview

Chelsea, who took third in the Premiere League last season and won the Europa League, are 3-1-1 in preseason friendlies this year.

On Sunday, 20-year-old midfielder Mason Mount found the back of the net twice in a 4-3 victory over Reading, bringing his preseason tally to three goals.

The midfielder joined the Chelsea academy at the age of 6, but he has yet to appear for the senior club. He spent the 2017-18 campaign on loan at Dutch Eredivisie side Vitesse and last season with EFL Championship club Derby County.

He scored eight times and notched four assists in 35 EFL Championship matches last year.

Two weeks before his brace against Reading, Mount signed a five-year contract with the Blues.

“It’s a massively proud moment for myself and my family,” Mount said, according to The Guardian. “I joined this club at six years old and it was always my goal to play for the first team one day. I’m really looking forward to the coming season now and working hard to have an impact here at Chelsea. I’ve been at the club for a long time already and hopefully I’ll stay for a long time to come.”

Red Bull Salzburg are 5-1-1 in preseason friendlies dating back to late June, and on July 19 they trounced SC-ESV Parndorf of Austria’s third division in the first round of the Austrian Cup.

They won that tournament a season ago and claimed their sixth consecutive Austrian Football Bundesliga title.

Over the offseason, Red Bull inked Ghana international Majeed Ashimeru to a five-year extension. The 21-year-old has yet to appear for the Austrian champions, having played on loan for second-division Austria Lustenau, Austrian Football Bundesliga club Wolfsberger, and Swiss Super League side St. Gallen across the last three seasons.

The midfielder scored four times and added eight assists in 34 appearances (31 starts) for St. Gallen in their 2018-19 Super League campaign.

“After a season, I say goodbye to a very great club [FC Saint Gallen] with amazing fans,” Ashimeru tweeted in June. “I would like to thank everybody at the club who’s made me feel at home.

“And thank you to the fans for your unflinching support throughout the season right up until the end.

“I have enjoyed every minute playing for You. For this I forever remain a fan.”

Ashimeru inked his extension on July 8.

“I am very happy to be in Salzburg now, and I am looking forward to the season ahead. I want to help contribute to us playing good and successful football,” he said, according to GhanaWeb.

“I have to thank the club for the great faith they have placed in me, and I will do everything I can to pay this back.”