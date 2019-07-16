How to Watch ‘Ex on the Beach’ Season 3 Online

Ex on the Beach returns for its third season on MTV. The series follows reality stars who think they are appearing on a dating show, only to be blindsided when their exes crash the scene, leading to hookups, deceit, and outrageous drama.

‘Ex on the Beach’ Season 3 Preview

Ex on the Beach is hosted by rapper and reality star Romeo Miller. He talked about the series, and how it will pack tons of surprises for viewers. “I call it gumbo, because it has everything in it. It’s gonna have those loving moments, it’s gonna have those crazy, big moments, and at the end of the day you do kind of learn something,” he told UInterview. “I mean, if you’re trapped on an island with your ex, you’ve gotta learn something about your past and about yourself. And the cool thing is, we get to enjoy it from a distance.”

Miller also mentioned the the unexpected nature of Ex on the Beach was what made it stand out from other dating shows. “That’s actually the cool thing about this show. You don’t know what’s gonna happen next,” he added. “When you talk about reality, they have a lot of reality shows that’s scripted and are like, ‘Be at this place, that place.’ This show, you don’t know what’s gonna happen.”

The new season stars Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day, Big Brother star Mark Jansen, The Rookie veteran Cameron Armstrong, former NFL cheerleader Geles Rodriguez, The Challenge‘s Devin Walker, and singer Mechie Harris. Mechie previously dated Blac Chyna, and he opened up about his past issues with the Kardashian family.

“It was supposed to be a good time,” he told TooFab. “We was just f**king but then she got upset, she got upset at Rob, all this crazy stuff. So she sent them a video us in bed together, then he posted it and went crazy… People think that Chyna cheated on Rob with me, but in all reality, she was single. I’m no Kardashian homewrecker, I’m the good guy here. I’m not a player.”