How to Watch ‘Girls Cruise’ Online Without Cable

Girls Cruise is a new reality series on VH1. It follows rapper Lil’ Kim and her crew of passengers as they travel through the Caribbean. The rest of the cast includes Mya and Rozanda “Chilli” Thomas, Pretty Vee and B. Simone. The season premiere airs at 9/8c.

‘Girls Cruise’ Season 1 Preview

Girls Cruise has promised lots of drama between Lil’ Kim and the rest of the cast. Mya talked to Essence about the casting process, and how the different personalities meshed while on the ship. “I got a call from Kim and she said, ‘Look, Mya you’re a boss. I’m a boss and we’ve been working for a long time together, as well as on our own individual grind. I’m planning this trip, and it’s fabulous.; With Kim, it’s always over the top and fabulous,” she explained.

“But I didn’t know about a cruise. I have a fear of water, and being in the deep sea. I have a major phobia,” Mya admitted. “And I had reservations being in a group setting with people I didn’t know, and also I didn’t know because anything can happen on vacation — safety wise, adventure wise, or even party-pooper wise.”

There has been some controversy leading up to the premiere, as Lil’ Kim cancelled several media appearances. After turning down an offer to appear on Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen, the rapper took to Instagram to air her grievances. “I had a cool relationship with [Andy], I thought. My publicist and my manager made the executive decision to shut it down,” she said.

“At this point, it’s about me. I’m that b*tch, nothing else,” she added. “I refuse to f**ing keep doing all these interviews, publications, and all of that s**t if motherf**ers are not going to respect who I am, what I’ve done, where I’m at now.” Lil’ Kim has since deleted the post.