How to Watch ‘Killjoys’ Season 5 Online Without Cable

The fifth and final season of SyFy’s Killjoys is here for a 10-episode sprint to the finish. The show focuses on a trio of bounty hunters who work for a coalition that apprehends cargo and captures criminals. Although the agents swear to remain neutral to other governments or operations, their pasts come back to haunt them putting themselves and their friends in jeopardy.

‘Killjoys’ Season 5 Preview

“It’s the end of the galaxy…for the last time,” declares the teaser trailer for Killjoys‘ final showdown. The show tells the stories of bounty hunters Dutch, John, and D’avin who work for the Reclamation Apprehension Coalition (RAC). RAC covers a four planet and moon system known as the Quad, doling out assignments for its agents to capture criminals and reclaim property. Dutch (Hannah John-Kamen) is the highest-ranking RAC agent of the trio, but she has a secret past. She was trained as a kid to be an assassin, and that history still haunts her present. She met partner Johnny Jaqobis (Aaron Ashmore) when he was trying to steal her ship. Although he’s a wisecracking team member, he also serves as the heart of the group. Lastly there’s D’avin Jaqobis, Johnny’s brother, who was a former soldier with a traumatic past—he was experimented on in the past and the horrors he experienced still affect his life.

In addition to the main three cast members, other returning favorites for Season 5 include Mayko Nguyen as Delle Seyah, Thom Allison as Pree; Sean Baek as Fancy; Rob Stewart as Khlyen; Patrick Garrow as Turin, and Kelly McCormack as Zeph.

The show does a fantastic job building out its own unique universe. The Quad is in a star cluster known as The J. The planet is Qresh, which is somewhat Earth-like and home to people rich enough to live there. It’s a safe planet that succeeds in keeping undesirables out. The largest moon in the ‘verse is Westerly, which was mined by an organization known as The Company. A large population of miners and workers live there, despite its heavy pollution. The moon called Leith is cleaner, but imposes tight restrictions on who can travel and live there. Then there’s Arkyn, the smallest moon, home to the first colonization efforts until tragedy struck. While it may be uninhabited, there’s a mysterious facility located there.

Variety has praised the show for its “flirtatious banter, a spaceship run by a tartly intelligent AI, a politically active religious order, ‘Orphan Black’-style meditations on extreme body modifications, simmering romances, a charismatic bartender, a mysterious order called ‘Level Six’ and explosions on alien worlds…It’s a light, well-made, zippy TV show that knows what it is and delivers solid action, adventure, and character development despite its limited budget.”

Killjoys was created by Michelle Lovretta, the mind behind Syfy’s series Lost Girl.