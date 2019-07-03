How to Watch Netherlands vs Sweden Women’s Soccer in USA

Those in the US can watch a live stream of Netherlands vs Sweden via a free trial of FuboTV right here. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

Netherlands vs Sweden Preview

The Dutch bested Italy 2-0 to reach the semi-finals, getting second-half tallies from the heads of defender Stefanie van der Gragt and forward Vivianne Miedema, the nation’s all-time leading scorer.

“I’m not really surprised with how far we’ve come, but I’m very proud of the team,” the 22-year-old Miedema said, according to FIFA.com. “I think we have very good players but things have changed so much since the European Championships, we’ve gained a lot of confidence but we also needed to improve our game to perform on the level that we’re at at this World Cup. We have had some moments where we were lucky but there’s such a great team spirit and there’s such a great belief that we can perform well. The word proud is more suitable than surprised.”

In their second Women’s World Cup, the Orange have scored 10 goals and conceded three across five victories.

Four years ago, they fell to eventual runners-up Japan in the Round of 16.

Sweden mounted a comeback in the quarter-finals to edge Germany 2-1 with goals from forwards Sofia Jakobsson and Stina Blackstenius.

Head coach Peter Gerhardsson noted his team has focused on defending the Netherlands’ set pieces; both Dutch goals in the quarters came off free kicks.

“We are going to manage their set-piece plays. We have a team working on all these aspects, looking into everything,” Gerhardsson said, according to The Associated Press. “We are happy with how our team of analysts … how they attack, how they defend. You can have all the information possible.”

He added: “In set-piece plays you have to have flexibility and players have to be on their toes. I don’t believe they (the Dutch) are going to do the same thing every time. It’s going to be down to the players’ creativity to defend against that.”