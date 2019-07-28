How to Watch ‘Pennyworth’ Epix TV Show Online Free

The new Epix series Pennyworth will track the origin story of Bruce Wayne’s legendary butler, Alfred Pennyworth. Played by Jack Bannon, Pennyworth is a former British SAS soldier who forms a security company and goes to work with Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), Bruce’s billionaire father, in 1960s London.

Pennyworth premieres Sunday, July 29, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Epix. If you don’t have cable or don’t have Epix, you can watch the show live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime’s Epix Channel

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand Epix content here on the Epix Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Epix channel, you can then watch Pennyworth either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after (Episode 1 is already available on-demand). With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or another streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Sling TV

Whether you already have Sling TV or you want to sign up for a free trial of Sling TV, Epix is available as an add-on to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” base bundle.

You can sign up for a free trial of both the base bundle and Epix right here, and you can then watch Pennyworth episodes live or on-demand on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

‘Pennyworth’ Series Premiere Preview

Based on DC characters created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger, Pennyworth tells the story of Batman’s butler, Alfred Pennyworth, a former British SAS soldier who goes to work with Bruce Wayne’s father, Thomas. EPIX gave the series a 10-episode straight-to-series order last year.

“As genuine fans of these classic DC characters, as well as the incredibly talented Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon, we couldn’t be more excited to make Epix the home of this series,” said Michael Wright, president, Epix. “We can’t wait to work with Bruno and Danny – along with Peter Roth, Susan Rovner, Brett Paul and the team at Warner Horizon – on this fantastic origin story.”

Besides the Pilot, four other episode titles have been announced for the Batman prequel: “The Landlord’s Daughter” (August 4), “Martha Kane,” (August 11), “Lady Penelope” (August 11), and “Shirley Bassey” (August 18).

In addition to Jack Bannon (The Imitation Game, Ripper Street) and Ben Aldridge (Our Girl, Fleabag), cast members include multi-award-winning recording artist Paloma Faith, Jason Flemyng (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button), Ryan Fletcher (Outlander), Hainsley Lloyd Bennett (Eastenders), Emma Paetz (Gentleman Jack) and Polly Walker (The Mentalist, Rome).

The trusty Batman butler was formerly played by Michael Gough (Batman, Batman Returns, Batman Forever, Batman & Robin), Michael Caine (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises), and Jeremy Irons (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League).

Bruce Heller (Gotham, The Mentalist, Rome) serves as executive producer and writer, while Danny Cannon is on board as executive producer and director (Gotham, CSI series). Heller and Cannon said, “Michael and his colleagues have created the perfect venue for original storytelling, and all of us working on Pennyworth are thrilled to be on the Epix slate.”